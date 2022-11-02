Vehicle-supported hammock stand pitches base camp in seconds

We first saw the Kammok Outpost vehicle-supported hammock stand a year ago on a special-edition Taxa camping trailer. Now Kammok is pitching it more widely as a standalone off-grid hammock and shelter solution for car campers, overlanders and other motor vehicle adventurers. Store the Outpost in the trunk, set it up and start lounging in about a minute, even when there are no suitable trees for miles.

We've seen a few hitch-mounted hammock stands, some rooftop hammocks and even a couple of in-vehicle hammock kits. In contrast, the Kammok Outpost grounds the concept of a vehicle-supported hammock hanger.

The 22-lb (10-kg) aluminum Outpost stand packs into a tripod-like package that measures a not-insignificant 52 inches (132 cm) long by roughly 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) around. It's designed to deploy in about one minute, relying on telescoping legs and a three-piece upper crossbar to create a sturdy frame with two legs on one end and a ball hitch attached to the vehicle on the other.

The main Outpost components pack like a tripod, relying on two attachable crossbar extensions to create the full structure Kammok

The 60-second setup doesn't include the initial mounting of the hitch plate, which secures to a vehicle's crossbars or rack similarly to a rooftop tent, using a set of screws. Once the mount is installed, Outpost users can attach and detach the stand in seconds using the quick-release mechanism. The ball hitch at the connection point allows the user to easily rotate the stand for ideal sun and ground conditions. The highly adjustable legs also adapt for uneven ground and include feet that can be staked out.

Thanks to the ball joint, Outpost users can rotate the position of the cross bar and hammock Kammok

The Outpost comes with straps to make easy work of stringing hammocks to the loops at the bar ends. The 12-foot-long (3.7-m) stand is compatible with Kammok's full lineup of hammocks, including the Roo, Sunda 2.0 and Mantis hammock tents. Kammok also says it's designed for use with virtually any other hammock you might own. For a cheap, simple shelter, users can hang a tarp over top their hammock and stake it out to provide a rain-shedding roof.

The Outpost supports up to 300 lb (136 kg), and Kammok says it's meant to sleep one person overnight or accommodate up to two people for day hanging. The company recommends hanging only lightweight accessories such as the tarp or string lights from the crossbar, but says the legs can support more weight. The Outpost is designed to work with vehicles that stand between 50 and 80 inches (127 and 203 cm) high.

Strap up a full hammock tent and the Outpost becomes a hanging base camp Kammok

The Outpost actually weighs about 5 lb (2.3 kg) more than Kammok's own US$300 Swiftlet portable hammock stand, measures a couple inches longer (though also thinner) and costs more, so it would seem the latter is the better buy for portable, treeless hammock lounging. However, the Outpost looks better for use on uneven ground, and offers a higher hanging point for a different experience. We're not sure that makes up for the extra bulk and price, but some buyers will likely prefer the vehicle-integrated design.

The Outpost is available for preorder now at a reduced price of US$400 (MSRP: $500). It won't arrive in time for the holidays but should make it to the doorstep toward the beginning of a long, full spring/summer camping season, as deliveries are planned to start on April 1, 2023.

See Outpost setup and usage more closely in the quick clip below.

Outpost Vehicle-Mounted Hammock Stand

Source: Kammok

