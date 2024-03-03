GOAT micro-camping exo trailer opens boundaries for off-road adventure

Long before camping in desolate, off-grid extremes in a tiny trailer was a viral media sensation, SylvanSport formed to create what remains one of the market's simplest, most unique tiny trailer options. The company turns 20 this year, and to give its still-original gear-hauler camping trailer a proper celebration, it has rolled out a burly off-road variant. Beyond just downright evil black-out aesthetics, the all-new GOAT features a fully ruggedized build that's ready for whatever the bumpy, dusty trail throws in front of it.

We're not sure we'd put the 13.2-ft (4-m) GOAT (that's GO All-Terrain) up against Australia's most rugged camper trailers, but it definitely steps things up from SylvanSport's other models. It gains extra grip by way of Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires beaded neatly to Vision steel wheels. Those wheels are cushioned by a new Timbren HD Axle-Less suspension, designed for better off-road impact absorption.

The new running gear boosts ground clearance to a full 18 inches (46 cm) from the 13 inches (33 cm) the original GO offers with its underbody spare tire removed. It also improves departure angle to 42 degrees. Buyers can add an optional articulating coupler for smoother movement.

A look at the GOAT's 6061 powder-coated aluminum chassis SylvanSport

The GOAT also benefits from a bed box reinforced by a 4 x 7-foot (1.2 x 2.1-m) diamond-plated floor and aluminum side panels ready for gear mounting. SylvanSport plans to offer accessory side-mounting hardware for gear like the pictured Rotopax canisters, traction boards and propane cylinders.

Beyond those new additions, the GOAT follows the same GO formula that's kept the lights on at SylvanSport's North Carolina headquarters for two decades. An aluminum chassis and exoskeleton keep trailer base weight down to a breezy 1,200 lb (544 kg), making it easy to find a ready-and-able tow vehicle, whether that's a small crossover or a full-blown heavy-duty pickup.

Raise the GOAT roof for larger cargo, like an ATV, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, etc. SylvanSport

The aluminum exo-frame is the real centerpiece of the GOAT's versatility and low center of gravity, serving as a base rack for the likes of bikes, kayaks, paddleboards and other tools of adrenaline. It also cranks upward if needed, creating a toy hauler cage for larger gear like an ATV or motorcycles. The GOAT has a payload of 950 lb (431 kg).

"The GO All-Terrain has undergone extensive off-road testing and performs just as exceptionally off the road as it does on the road," says Brandon Miller, the chief engineer behind the GOAT. "The utility aspect of this trailer is unmatched as it is able to carry motos, ATVs, landscape supplies, building materials, or anything else you might use a utility trailer for."

The biggest new additions come down low by way of the all-terrain tires and steel wheels, higher ground clearance and Timbren off-road-ready suspension SylvanSport

The plastic front storage box and fenders may give some weathered off-roaders pause, but they're the same kind of rotomolded poly-composite you see in grizzly-battling coolers, unsinkable watercraft ... and this lovable beast of a mobile South African safari refuge.

At camp, the aluminum exoskeleton cranks even higher than in toy-hauler form, serving as the frame of the deployable tent that drops out of the sandwich-panel roof to create a soft-sided four-sleeper camper. The two upper side frames fold down to create sleeper platforms for the two 34 x 80-in (86 x 203-cm) beds. Campers can also combine the beds into one huge 116 x 80-in (295 x 203-cm) super-king.

The SylvanSport GOAT with tent set up and ready to camp SylvanSport

The central floor area offers 6.4 feet (2 m) of headroom for standing comfortably and getting dressed, and a detachable table creates a dining area, using the two beds as vis-a-vis seating. There's no cooking or bathroom amenities in the simple tent trailer, but in gear-hauler mode, the trailer has plenty of space for additional gear. SylvanSport does offer a standalone outdoor kitchen unit and also plans to offer a swing-out tailgate with drop-down kitchen and an add-on "Off Grid" package that includes the standalone kitchen, privacy tent, portable toilet, Yakima RoadShower and a few other handy accessories.

Dining mode SylvanSport

SylvanSport launched the GOAT on Thursday and is offering it in three different trims. The most basic camper variant will set you back $18,495, while the mid-level "BIG" package adds some of the extras shown in photos, including a full-size spare tire/wheel and mount, awning and mattresses. It costs $19,995. The top-tier $21,995 "All Out" package includes everything from the BIG, plus the standalone outdoor kitchen, screen room, solar kit and a few other extras.

The video below provides an introduction and gives a better idea of how the tent sets up. As of publishing, we had to jump ahead to the three-minute mark to skip the pre-presentation countdown screen (though the live goats are cute). Maybe they'll edit that out by the time you view, or maybe you'll need to do the same jump.

SylvanSport New Product Launch!

Source: SylvanSport