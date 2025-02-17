Finally, a titanium EDC pen for... bookworms
The vast majority of everyday carry (EDC) products are designed for rugged outdoorsy types who like to traipse around in the wilderness after dark, work on DIY projects, and slice at everything in sight with little blades.
The BookBond Pen 2.0 exhibits a lot of the trappings of this sort of gear – except it's aimed at avid readers. You heard that right: this handsome little tool is first and foremost, a bookmark. And it's possibly the most durable one you'll ever own.
Made from light and corrosion-resistant Gr5 titanium, it measures 0.12 in (30 mm) thick, and includes a slim clip to slip in between pages so you never lose your place. It's certainly a lot heftier than your average bookmark – but then again, this is nothing like your average bookmark.
The BookBond includes a pen fitted with a graphite nib for writing on paper, marking wood for DIY projects, or even scribbling on walls in case you've got nothing else to jot stuff down on. Ideaspark, which makes these tools, says your writing will stay waterproof, and you can expect to use a single replaceable nib for as much writing as you'd get done with 100 regular pencils.
This tool also includes also ruler markings along its 3.6-in (10-cm) sides, a pry bar for cans and staples, a blade for opening packages, a flat screwdriver, and a window breaker.
The previous BookBond garnered over US$28,000 from nearly 400 backers on Kickstarter. This one's been updated with a slimmer build, a more secure fit for the magnetic pen, and a stronger back clip to attach it to bags and clothing.
There's also a hole at one end to attach the BookBond to a keychain or lanyard, as well as four slots for luminous vials that make the tool easier to find in the dark. You can stump up a little extra to pick up regular glow-in-the-dark vials or pricier self-illuminating tritium ones along with your pledge.
The BookBond Pen 2.0 is slated to retail at $79 apiece, but if you back its Kickstarter campaign soonish, you can snap one up for as little as $59. Custom engraving, a black finish, and additional graphite tips are available as add-ons.
Crowdfunding campaigns always carry a level of risk, but if all goes to plan with this one, free worldwide shipping is estimated to start in June. Have a closer look at the BookBond Pen 2.0 over on its its campaign page.
Source: Kickstarter
