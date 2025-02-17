© 2025 New Atlas
Finally, a titanium EDC pen for... bookworms

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
February 17, 2025
This titanium EDC tool ensures you never lose your place in whichever book you're reading, and packs a graphite pen in a multi-functional body too
Beyond its practical features, the BookBond Pen 2 looks every bit like a modern, rugged EDC tool
Ideaspark says its replaceable graphite nibs will last as long as 100 pencils
The pen itself has been redesigned for a more secure fit within the tool, and is more comfortable to use this time around
The updated BookBond Pen features a stronger back clip, and a redesigned hole for attaching the tool to a keychain or lanyard
Would it really be an EDC tool if it didn't include a package opening edge?
The vast majority of everyday carry (EDC) products are designed for rugged outdoorsy types who like to traipse around in the wilderness after dark, work on DIY projects, and slice at everything in sight with little blades.

The BookBond Pen 2.0 exhibits a lot of the trappings of this sort of gear – except it's aimed at avid readers. You heard that right: this handsome little tool is first and foremost, a bookmark. And it's possibly the most durable one you'll ever own.

Made from light and corrosion-resistant Gr5 titanium, it measures 0.12 in (30 mm) thick, and includes a slim clip to slip in between pages so you never lose your place. It's certainly a lot heftier than your average bookmark – but then again, this is nothing like your average bookmark.

The BookBond Pen 2.0: Your 5-In-1 EDC Bookmark Companion

The BookBond includes a pen fitted with a graphite nib for writing on paper, marking wood for DIY projects, or even scribbling on walls in case you've got nothing else to jot stuff down on. Ideaspark, which makes these tools, says your writing will stay waterproof, and you can expect to use a single replaceable nib for as much writing as you'd get done with 100 regular pencils.

Ideaspark says its replaceable graphite nibs will last as long as 100 pencils
This tool also includes also ruler markings along its 3.6-in (10-cm) sides, a pry bar for cans and staples, a blade for opening packages, a flat screwdriver, and a window breaker.

Would it really be an EDC tool if it didn't include a package opening edge?
The previous BookBond garnered over US$28,000 from nearly 400 backers on Kickstarter. This one's been updated with a slimmer build, a more secure fit for the magnetic pen, and a stronger back clip to attach it to bags and clothing.

The updated BookBond Pen features a stronger back clip, and a redesigned hole for attaching the tool to a keychain or lanyard
There's also a hole at one end to attach the BookBond to a keychain or lanyard, as well as four slots for luminous vials that make the tool easier to find in the dark. You can stump up a little extra to pick up regular glow-in-the-dark vials or pricier self-illuminating tritium ones along with your pledge.

The pen itself has been redesigned for a more secure fit within the tool, and is more comfortable to use this time around
The BookBond Pen 2.0 is slated to retail at $79 apiece, but if you back its Kickstarter campaign soonish, you can snap one up for as little as $59. Custom engraving, a black finish, and additional graphite tips are available as add-ons.

Beyond its practical features, the BookBond Pen 2 looks every bit like a modern, rugged EDC tool
Crowdfunding campaigns always carry a level of risk, but if all goes to plan with this one, free worldwide shipping is estimated to start in June. Have a closer look at the BookBond Pen 2.0 over on its its campaign page.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

