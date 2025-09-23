DJI gets the shrink on, with its new Osmo Nano actioncam

Drone manufacturer DJI continues its foray into the world of actioncams in a big way – or actually, in a small way – with its tiniest camera yet, the Osmo Nano. The 4K-shooting tyke can be magnetically mounted on shirts, hats or other clothing, and is waterproof down to 10 m (33 ft).

When we say the Osmo Nano is small, we aren't kidding.

It measures just 57 x 29 x 28 mm, and reportedly tips the scales at 52 grams (1.8 oz). Among other features, it sports a 143-degree wide-angle lens, a 1/1.3-inch image sensor, 13.5 stops of dynamic range, and the ability to shoot up to 4K/60fps 10-bit video along with 4K/120fps slow motion.

A closer look at the Osmo Nano DJI

It also offers electronic horizon leveling and image stabilization, it has dual built-in microphones and mic inputs (for stereo sound), plus it's fully watertight without a housing down to a depth of 10 meters. One charge of its battery is claimed to be good for an hour of shooting at 4K/30fps, although that figure jumps to 200 minutes if shooting at 1080p/24fps.

Users can choose between horizontal and vertical shooting formats, plus they can set the camera to shoot clips of specific lengths at specific intervals, they can have it start recording in response to a gesture, and they can have it save footage from shortly before the record button is pressed.

The Osmo Nano with its Multifunctional Vision Dock DJI

The camera comes with a separate component known as the Multifunctional Vision Dock.

It serves as an OLED display screen, a wireless touchscreen remote, a charging station, and a high-speed file transfer station. The camera can be clipped onto it facing forward or backward, facilitating selfies. Since the Dock is just IPX4 splash-resistant, however, it won't be accompanying the camera on any of its underwater adventures.

The Osmo Nano is available now, with pricing starting at US$309 for a package that includes 64GB of internal storage, a magnetic hat clip, a lanyard, and a ball-joint adapter mount.

Meet DJI Osmo Nano - Own the Moment

Source: DJI

