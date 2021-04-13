© 2021 New Atlas
Spectacular sights in the 7th Fine Art Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
April 13, 2021
Nominee, Wildlife, Amateur. 'Compare', Kenya
Nominee, Wildlife, Amateur. 'Compare', Kenya
Overall Winner, Professional. Series of images titled 'Moon For Sale'
Overall Winner, Professional. Series of images titled 'Moon For Sale'
Gold, Architecture, Professional. Close
Gold, Architecture, Professional. Close
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. 'Snakes and Ladders', Berlin
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. 'Snakes and Ladders', Berlin
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. 'The Upside Down', China
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. 'The Upside Down', China
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. 'Artex'
Nominee, Architecture, Professional. 'Artex'
Winner, Cityscapes, Professional. 'Civilization'
Winner, Cityscapes, Professional. 'Civilization'
Nominee, Cityscapes, Professional. 'Without', Venice
Nominee, Cityscapes, Professional. 'Without', Venice
Nominee, Landscape, Professional. 'The Monarchs'
Nominee, Landscape, Professional. 'The Monarchs'
Nominee, Nature, Professional. 'Epitaph'
Nominee, Nature, Professional. 'Epitaph'
Gold, Night Photography, Professional. 'Alien World'
Gold, Night Photography, Professional. 'Alien World'
Gold, Photojournalism, Professional. 'Time of Coronavirus', Wuhan
Gold, Photojournalism, Professional. 'Time of Coronavirus', Wuhan
Gold, Street Photography, Professional. 'Diagonal', Japan
Gold, Street Photography, Professional. 'Diagonal', Japan
Nominee, Travel, Professional. 'Devoluy's Journey'
Nominee, Travel, Professional. 'Devoluy's Journey'
Nominee, Abstract, Amateur. 'Tainted Space'
Nominee, Abstract, Amateur. 'Tainted Space'
Silver, Architecture, Amateur. 'U-Bahn', Munich
Silver, Architecture, Amateur. 'U-Bahn', Munich
Nominee, Architecture, Amateur. 'Parking Lot', France
Nominee, Architecture, Amateur. 'Parking Lot', France
Nominee, Conceptual, Amateur. 'Extinction - No One Left to Follow'
Nominee, Conceptual, Amateur. 'Extinction - No One Left to Follow'
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. 'Sunflowers'
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. 'Sunflowers'
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. 'Shanty Town', Namibia
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. 'Shanty Town', Namibia
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. 'Geothermal Weather', Iceland
Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. 'Geothermal Weather', Iceland
Silver, Street Photography, Amateur. 'Geometric Hong Kong'
Silver, Street Photography, Amateur. 'Geometric Hong Kong'
Nominee, Travel, Amateur. 'Nepal - Earthquake Damage'
Nominee, Travel, Amateur. 'Nepal - Earthquake Damage'
Nominee, Travel, Amateur. 'Guarding Antiquities', Egypt
Nominee, Travel, Amateur. 'Guarding Antiquities', Egypt
Gold, Wildlife, Amateur. 'Murmurations'
Gold, Wildlife, Amateur. 'Murmurations'
Nominee, Wildlife, Amateur. 'Compare', Kenya
Nominee, Wildlife, Amateur. 'Compare', Kenya
Nominee, Wildlife, Amateur. 'Venturing Beyond the Threshold', Austria
Nominee, Wildlife, Amateur. 'Venturing Beyond the Threshold', Austria
The winners of the 7th Fine Art Photography Awards present a surreal assortment of shots from sci-fi styled snaps of subways to spectacularly sublime landscapes. We’ve handpicked our highlights from this year’s massive collection of celebrated images.

Founded in 2014, the Fine Art Photography Awards is an exceptionally broad photo contest. Spanning 20 categories, each with separate Professional and Amateur sections, this is a big and diverse competition with no real overarching thread other than celebrating creativity and innovation.

Recalling prior years, the 7th annual contest again reveals its strongest images through a deeper dive into the shortlisted category entries. These categories cover all bases: Nature, Wildlife/Animals, Architecture, Fashion, Travel, Portrait, Cityscape, Street Photography, Night Photography, Landscape, and plenty more.

Like many photography competitions at the moment, many of the entries reflect the ongoing global pandemic. Some of those entries simply highlight how strange our urban environments are when stripped of large crowds, while others present creative takes on pandemic life, such as Connor Young’s shot of a lone giraffe at a zoo in Vienna seemingly wondering where all the people have gone.

Take a look through our gallery at more incredibly highlights from this strong photography contest.

And take a trip back through prior years contests with our look at highlights from 2018, 2019 and last year.

Source: FAPA

