Spectacular sights in the 7th Fine Art Photography Awards

The winners of the 7th Fine Art Photography Awards present a surreal assortment of shots from sci-fi styled snaps of subways to spectacularly sublime landscapes. We’ve handpicked our highlights from this year’s massive collection of celebrated images.

Founded in 2014, the Fine Art Photography Awards is an exceptionally broad photo contest. Spanning 20 categories, each with separate Professional and Amateur sections, this is a big and diverse competition with no real overarching thread other than celebrating creativity and innovation.

Nominee, Landscape, Amateur. 'Geothermal Weather', Iceland Craig McGowan

Recalling prior years, the 7th annual contest again reveals its strongest images through a deeper dive into the shortlisted category entries. These categories cover all bases: Nature, Wildlife/Animals, Architecture, Fashion, Travel, Portrait, Cityscape, Street Photography, Night Photography, Landscape, and plenty more.

Gold, Photojournalism, Professional. 'Time of Coronavirus', Wuhan Aly Song

Like many photography competitions at the moment, many of the entries reflect the ongoing global pandemic. Some of those entries simply highlight how strange our urban environments are when stripped of large crowds, while others present creative takes on pandemic life, such as Connor Young’s shot of a lone giraffe at a zoo in Vienna seemingly wondering where all the people have gone.

Nominee, Wildlife, Amateur. 'Venturing Beyond the Threshold', Austria Connor Young

Take a look through our gallery at more incredibly highlights from this strong photography contest.

And take a trip back through prior years contests with our look at highlights from 2018, 2019 and last year.

Source: FAPA