© 2025 New Atlas
Photography

GoPro gets back into the gimbal game – with the Fluid Pro AI

By Ben Coxworth
October 06, 2025
GoPro gets back into the gimbal game – with the Fluid Pro AI
The GoPro Fluid Pro AI works with Hero cameras, smartphones and some point-and-shoot cameras
The GoPro Fluid Pro AI works with Hero cameras, smartphones and some point-and-shoot cameras
View 7 Images
Users can operate the gimbal via the joystick control
1/7
Users can operate the gimbal via the joystick control
It's possible to wirelessly operate the smartphone camera's zoom, shutter and focus via the Fluid Pro's controls
2/7
It's possible to wirelessly operate the smartphone camera's zoom, shutter and focus via the Fluid Pro's controls
A tripod base allows the gimbal to stand up on its own
3/7
A tripod base allows the gimbal to stand up on its own
A close look at the controls
4/7
A close look at the controls
The Subject Tracker/fill light module
5/7
The Subject Tracker/fill light module
The device comes with a carrying case
6/7
The device comes with a carrying case
The GoPro Fluid Pro AI works with Hero cameras, smartphones and some point-and-shoot cameras
7/7
The GoPro Fluid Pro AI works with Hero cameras, smartphones and some point-and-shoot cameras
View gallery - 7 images

Although GoPro's Hero actioncams have featured digital image stabilization for quite some time, the company hasn't recently offered motorized gimbals … but now it's doing so again. The new Fluid Pro AI 3-axis gimbal not only tracks subjects, it also packs a light and doubles as a power bank.

Digital image stabilizing systems do indeed smooth out the shakes, but they do so by ever-so-slightly zooming in and out on the recorded video, enlarging the pixels in the process. This results in a loss in resolution.

Optical stabilizing devices such as gimbals work better, as they work by physically moving the camera to compensate for corresponding movements caused by bumps in the road, etc. This means that all of the stabilized footage stays at full resolution.

GoPro's one and only previous foray into the world of gimbals was a fairly basic device known as the Karma Grip, which had originally been a detachable component of the company's 2016 Karma drone. Both products have since been discontinued, and the company has now announced the much more sophisticated Fluid Pro AI.

Users can operate the gimbal via the joystick control
Users can operate the gimbal via the joystick control

The device does indeed work with Hero actioncams, but it's also compatible with a wide variety of smartphones and some compact point-and-shoot cameras weighing up to 400 g (14 oz). It comes with interchangeable mounts.

An integrated Subject Tracker module automatically locks onto faces or bodies (if enabled), panning, tilting and rolling the camera to keep the subject centered in the frame at all times. Users can also operate the gimbal's motor manually via its joystick control, or simply swish the whole rig back and forth/up and down by hand.

It's additionally possible to wirelessly operate the smartphone camera's zoom, shutter and focus via the Fluid Pro's controls, and to control some functions via gestures made to the Subject Tracker's lens.

A tripod base allows the gimbal to stand up on its own
A tripod base allows the gimbal to stand up on its own

And yes, there's also a built-in fill light, and the ability to use the device as a power bank if your camera's battery is getting low. One USB-C charge of the lithium battery should be good for up to 18 hours of runtime (as a gimbal, not as a power bank).

Finally, as an added bonus, a tripod base allows the thing to stand up on its own.

The GoPro Fluid Pro AI is available now for preorder, at a price of US$229.99. It should be in stores as of early November.

Source: GoPro

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

PhotographyGoProGimbalsStabilizer
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!