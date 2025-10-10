GoPro's vlog-friendly Lit Hero is light on features, in more ways than one

GoPro makes some pretty fancy cameras aimed at pro-level users, and the new Lit Hero … well, it ain't one of them. It does deliver the basic goods, however, and it is the first-ever Hero to feature its own onboard fill light.

Priced at US$269.99, the Lit Hero shoots at a maximum resolution of 4K/60fps (that's 2X slow-motion) and it can also manage 12-megapixel still photos. GoPro's patented HyperSmooth digital image stabilization is applied to recorded footage via the accompanying Quik app, and a time lapse function is said to be coming soon.

Social-media-savvy users – who the Lit is largely aimed at – can use its touchscreen to swipe between regular 16:9 video, a taller 4:3 aspect ratio, or TikTok-friendly vertical video. They can also share videos and photos straight from the app.

The light can be set to three levels GoPro

Recordings are automatically uploaded to the cloud at 100% quality while the camera's 1,255-mAh lithium-ion battery is charging, at which time the memory card is also automatically wiped. One charge is claimed to be good for over 100 minutes of runtime, without the light on.

And speaking of that LED fill light … GoPro hasn't listed its output, but does state that it can be set to three different intensities. With the light set to High, runtime is said to be 75 minutes.

The Lit Hero is waterproof without a housing down to 16 ft (4.9 m) GoPro

The Lit reportedly tips the scales at just 93 grams (3.3 oz) and is waterproof to a depth of 16 feet (4.9 m). It's compatible with existing GoPro mounts and industry-standard tripods, plus it has a magnetic mount that allows it to be attached to ferromagnetic surfaces.

You can see footage shot with it in the following video.

GoPro LIT HERO | The Small 4K60 Camera with a Built-In Light

Source: GoPro

