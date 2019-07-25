"Businesses often rely on figurative language to help communicate information about the flavor, texture, or appearance of their products," Hauss writes. "Consumers know that 'peanut butter' is not made from cows, but the product's name efficiently informs them that it spreads like butter. 'Veggie bacon' is appealing to consumers who enjoy the distinctive taste, smell, and crunch of conventional bacon, but who prefer plant-based foods for any number of personal reasons. If companies are forced to describe their products as 'savory plant-based protein,' consumers are likely to be much more confused about exactly what it is they're putting on their plates. And that's the real purpose of these label censorship laws: creating confusion to protect favored economic interests."