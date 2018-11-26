Gallery: The best off-road and watersports toys from the Sand & Water ExpoView gallery - 55 images
Sand and water: there's plenty of both at Lake Havasu, Arizona, making it a bit of a mecca for high-octane vehicles built to tear across both the desert and the lake. Here are our photo highlights from the Southwest's biggest motorsports and outdoor recreation expo.
We've already covered the substantial RV portion of the expo; now it's time for the toys. This year's Sand & Water Expo turned on a bit of a smorgasbord for lovers of side-by-side off-roading, luxury speedboats, fishing kayaks and paddleboarding.
Can Am brought its entire range of side-by-sides, including the 2019 Maverick XC X RC (below), which ups the ante with some rockcrawling capability to further improve on the Maverick's go-anywhere capabilities.
American Fastbacks specializes in making hard tops for Jeep JK and TJ/LJ models, and it brought a range of tricked-out Jeeps to the expo. This is their Badlands model, equipped with a stove top, a fridge, and an electric hard top camper with the ability to sleep four.
Hobie's range of sit down/stand up fishing and adventure kayaks are always popular, with their innovative bidirectional Mirage drive pedal paddles and generous amounts of storage and facilities.
Nordic brought along its 28 SS, a 28-ft (8.5-m) carbon/Kevlar monster speedboat that it claims ranks as the fastest catamaran in North America. This US$235,000 beast packs twin 400-hp outboards for a top speed around 130 mph (210 km/h) across the water. Not for the faint of heart.
The undisputed king of the party wake boats this year has to be the Malibu MXZ. Nothing tells the story quite like these two numbers: 22 cup holders, 12 speakers plus subwoofer.
