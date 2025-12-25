Advancing with animals: Standout biomimicry of 2025

From water-skipping robots to elephant-skin inspired cooling materials, engineers have continued to find inspiration in nature in order to move technology forward for humans.

While biomimicry has been guiding inventors for centuries – after all, Leonardo Da Vinci studied bird physiology in the late-1400s for his flying machines – the more we understand about animal movement, behavior and evolution, the better our machines and materials get.

Biomimicry is going to become increasingly important as we move into the new age of robotics and flight, as well as the demand for energy efficiency in synthetic tech. Here are just a handful of the developments that came this year from innovative engineers keeping a close eye on the natural world.