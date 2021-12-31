© 2022 New Atlas
Science

New Atlas' most read science and technology stories of 2021

By Noel McKeegan
December 31, 2021
New Atlas' most read science a...
UCF researchers have successfully fired up a new hypersonic detonation engine that harnesses the raw power of a sustained, trapped explosion. The new engine could power aircraft up to 17 times the speed of sound.
UCF researchers have successfully fired up a new hypersonic detonation engine that harnesses the raw power of a sustained, trapped explosion. The new engine could power aircraft up to 17 times the speed of sound.
View 9 Images
The bigger the wind turbine, the better the production and the economics. Hence, they're scaling up to ludicrous proportions.
1/9
The bigger the wind turbine, the better the production and the economics. Hence, they're scaling up to ludicrous proportions.
A single Windcatcher floating offshore grid could power 80,000 European homes at grid-parity prices
2/9
A single Windcatcher floating offshore grid could power 80,000 European homes at grid-parity prices
To give you a sense of scale, WCS has pictured the Windcatcher grid alongside the 1,063-ft-high Eiffel Tower, among other things
3/9
To give you a sense of scale, WCS has pictured the Windcatcher grid alongside the 1,063-ft-high Eiffel Tower, among other things
The Lavo home hydrogen battery is not a battery, it's an electrolysis system, hydrogen storage array and fuel cell power system rolled into one attractive cabinet
4/9
The Lavo home hydrogen battery is not a battery, it's an electrolysis system, hydrogen storage array and fuel cell power system rolled into one attractive cabinet
A new study explores the common recent trend of Zoom Fatigue and suggests some ways to avoid exhaustion from a day of videoconferencing
5/9
A new study explores the common recent trend of Zoom Fatigue and suggests some ways to avoid exhaustion from a day of videoconferencing
UCF researchers have successfully fired up a new hypersonic detonation engine that harnesses the raw power of a sustained, trapped explosion. The new engine could power aircraft up to 17 times the speed of sound.
6/9
UCF researchers have successfully fired up a new hypersonic detonation engine that harnesses the raw power of a sustained, trapped explosion. The new engine could power aircraft up to 17 times the speed of sound.
A new material could find applications in medical implants and aerospace components in advanced aircraft like that being developed by Raytheon
7/9
A new material could find applications in medical implants and aerospace components in advanced aircraft like that being developed by Raytheon
The male Nano-Chameleon (Brookesia nana) measures just 13.5 mm (0.5 in) long
8/9
The male Nano-Chameleon (Brookesia nana) measures just 13.5 mm (0.5 in) long
Room-temperature diamond Quantum Accelerators could become just another component for a PC, offering quantum capabilities when there's an advantage
9/9
Room-temperature diamond Quantum Accelerators could become just another component for a PC, offering quantum capabilities when there's an advantage
View gallery - 9 images

The exponential growth of technology has once again delivered a smorgasbord of fascinating stories to our pages in 2021, and what better way to distill the most interesting among them than to take a look at your favorites. Here's this year's 10 most read New Atlas science and technology articles, topped by an 800-foot-high wind turbine and featuring, in a sober nod to the times we live in, a study into the phenomenon of Zoom fatigue.

Popular stories 2021

View gallery - 9 images
Science
No comments
Noel McKeegan
Noel McKeegan
Noel McKeegan joined New Atlas as a founding member in 2002 and became Editor-in-Chief in 2007. Throughout New Atlas’ long history he has travelled extensively, covering major technology events around the globe and helping build our exceptional editorial team.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!