New Atlas' most read science and technology stories of 2021

The exponential growth of technology has once again delivered a smorgasbord of fascinating stories to our pages in 2021, and what better way to distill the most interesting among them than to take a look at your favorites. Here's this year's 10 most read New Atlas science and technology articles, topped by an 800-foot-high wind turbine and featuring, in a sober nod to the times we live in, a study into the phenomenon of Zoom fatigue.