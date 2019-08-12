Segway prepares Max G30 e-scooter for the long commuteView gallery - 2 images
You may associate the name Segway with those self-balancing electric rollers that never quite captured the buying public's imagination but can still be found patrolling shopping malls and ferrying visitors around eco-parks. Now owned by Chinese robotics firm Ninebot, the company has since broadened its catalog to include personal commute unicycles, skates and even gokarts. With Europe's biggest tech show looming, Segway-Ninebot has announced the Max G30 electric kickscooter, which is claimed to have the longest battery range in its class.
The Max G30 has been treated to a 551 Wh battery pack that gives it a per charge range of 65 km (40 mi), and features a built-in fast charging AC power adapter so that you can ride more, park less. Its 350 W rear hub motor offers a top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and the ability to take 20-degree inclines in its stride.
There's a drum brake at the front and electronic braking to the rear (which can also help eke out a little more range during slow downs), with the rear light serving as a brake light. The e-scooter rides on 10-inch tubeless pneumatic tires that help smooth out the bumps, while a newly-developed protective coating is reported to reduce the risk of punctures.
It's IPX5 water resistant, rocks an integrated bell and a full color dash display, has unfolded dimensions of 1,167 x 472 x 1,203 mm (45.9 x 18.5 x 47.3 in), and folds down to 534 mm (21 in). A companion app allows riders to lock the Max G30, manage speed and cruise control, and check the health of the vehicle.
Segway-Ninebot hasn't revealed pricing at this point, but visitors to IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany, from September 6 can have a closer look ahead of release.
