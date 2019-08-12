You may associate the name Segway with those self-balancing electric rollers that never quite captured the buying public's imagination but can still be found patrolling shopping malls and ferrying visitors around eco-parks. Now owned by Chinese robotics firm Ninebot, the company has since broadened its catalog to include personal commute unicycles, skates and even gokarts. With Europe's biggest tech show looming, Segway-Ninebot has announced the Max G30 electric kickscooter, which is claimed to have the longest battery range in its class.