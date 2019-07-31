And few things are as disruptive to the microbiome as antibiotics. These drugs are designed to kill bacteria of course, but unfortunately they work like a shotgun blast, indiscriminately wiping out large populations of all kinds of bacteria in the gut. While the microbiome does recover somewhat, studies have shown that not all species return, and worse still, often the only ones that do survive are those that are resistant to the drugs. This is contributing to the rising tide of "superbugs" that threaten to make antibiotics ineffective entirely.