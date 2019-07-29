So far, the device has successfully been used to identify 10 different plant VOCs at parts-per-million concentrations. In fact, when tomato plants were inoculated with the late blight pathogen that caused the Irish famine, the reader was able to detect the telltale VOC profile when it was used on the plants just two days later. It should be noted that in order to presently perform such an analysis, plant samples have to be sent off to a lab, where they may wait for days or even weeks before being tested.