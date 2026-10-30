Beat the winter chill with FOGATTI's powerful new 35,000 BTU RV furnace

Winter RV adventures have plenty going for them. Snow-covered mountain scenery, quieter campgrounds and the freedom to explore destinations well beyond the traditional summer travel season all have their appeal. But when temperatures plunge below freezing, the experience can quickly lose its charm if the heating system isn't up to the task.

For RV owners planning cold-weather road trips, a reliable furnace is more than a luxury. It's an essential piece of equipment, particularly when camping off-grid or spending extended periods in remote locations.

That's where FOGATTI's new 35,000 BTU InstaHeat Ultra RV Furnace comes in. Designed to deliver powerful heating without the excessive noise and propane consumption associated with traditional RV furnaces, the InstaHeat Ultra combines adjustable heating output, intelligent temperature control and a range of safety features in a system built for demanding winter conditions.

And with a limited-time pre-winter promotion approaching, FOGATTI is encouraging RV owners to get their heating upgrades sorted before the coldest weather arrives.

Powerful heating when it's needed most

Anyone who's returned to a freezing RV after a day on the slopes or hiking through snowy terrain knows that waiting for the interior to warm up isn't much fun.

The InstaHeat Ultra tackles this problem with a maximum heating capacity of 35,000 BTU and airflow ranging from 260 to 320 cubic feet per minute (CFM). According to FOGATTI, this combination allows the furnace to distribute heated air rapidly throughout the RV, bringing the interior up to a comfortable temperature in minutes rather than leaving occupants waiting in the cold.

The furnace is engineered to deliver heated air at temperatures of up to 176 °F (80 °C), providing substantial heating capacity for winter camping in mountainous regions and other cold-weather destinations.

Rather than relying on a single fixed heating output, however, the InstaHeat Ultra offers considerably more flexibility.

Smarter heating means less wasted propane

Heating an RV through a freezing night can consume a significant amount of propane, particularly when a conventional furnace repeatedly cycles between full power and shutdown.

FOGATTI has addressed this with four adjustable heating levels: 17,000, 25,000, 30,000 and 35,000 BTU. Three operating modes – Rapid, Standard and Sleep – provide further control over how the system responds to different heating requirements.

Rapid Mode is designed for quickly warming a cold interior, while Standard Mode provides everyday temperature management. Sleep Mode prioritizes quieter operation and reduced heating demand overnight.

This flexibility also has implications for running costs. FOGATTI claims the InstaHeat Ultra can reduce propane consumption by up to 30% compared with conventional heating systems, depending on operating conditions.

For perspective, the company estimates that a traditional 30,000 BTU furnace consumes approximately one-third of a gallon of propane per hour. At its lowest 17,000 BTU setting, the InstaHeat Ultra uses approximately 0.19 gallons per hour, representing a reduction of around 42% during periods of lower heating demand.

For RV owners spending several days away from campground hookups and convenient propane refilling facilities, that difference could be particularly valuable.

Quiet nights, even when temperatures plummet

One of the less enjoyable aspects of traditional RV heating is the noise. Conventional furnaces can operate at around 60-62 decibels, making their repeated cycling particularly noticeable in the confined space of a motorhome or trailer.

FOGATTI says the InstaHeat Ultra operates at just 40-42 decibels in its quietest setting, significantly reducing background noise during overnight use.

Combined with its digital thermostat, which maintains temperature control within ±3 °F (approximately ±1.7 °C), the furnace is designed to provide more consistent comfort without constant manual adjustment.

That means fewer disturbances from a noisy heating system during overnight stops, whether parked at a winter campground or spending the night overlooking a snow-covered mountain valley.

Engineered for unpredictable winter conditions

Cold temperatures aren't the only challenge facing RV heating systems. Wind, changing weather conditions and the demands of extended operation can all affect performance.

The InstaHeat Ultra incorporates an electronic wind-pressure sensor that adjusts combustion parameters in real time. According to FOGATTI, the system is designed to maintain operation in wind gusts of up to 30 mph (48 km/h).

The furnace also features what the company describes as triple anti-explosion safety protection, incorporating safeguards and secure ignition control intended to reduce combustion-related risks.

A smart wired controller provides real-time fault alerts and eight intelligent diagnostic functions, making it easier to identify potential problems and monitor system performance.

FOGATTI also emphasizes the product's durability, citing a rated service life of 15 years and a two-year warranty. The company supplies original equipment to major RV manufacturers, including Thor Industries and Forest River, providing an established background in the recreational vehicle industry.

A practical upgrade before winter arrives

Replacing an existing RV furnace can seem like a substantial undertaking, but FOGATTI has designed the InstaHeat Ultra with installation flexibility in mind.

The pre-assembled unit supports horizontal or vertical mounting and features seven vent openings to accommodate different ducting arrangements. It's also compatible with central duct systems, making it suitable for a range of RV heating configurations.

FOGATTI estimates installation can take approximately one to two hours using basic tools, although actual installation requirements will depend on the vehicle and existing heating setup. Professional installation is advisable where gas connections or other safety-critical work is involved.

For RV owners dealing with an aging, noisy or inefficient furnace, upgrading before winter travel begins can help avoid the inconvenience of discovering heating problems when temperatures are already below freezing.

Get winter-ready with FOGATTI

With winter approaching across North America, FOGATTI is positioning the InstaHeat Ultra as a practical upgrade for RV owners who don't want cold weather to dictate their travel plans.

The FOGATTI 35,000 BTU InstaHeat Ultra RV Furnace normally retails for US$1,299.99, with a limited-time promotional offer planned for the pre-winter period.

Combining high-capacity heating, adjustable propane consumption, quiet operation and intelligent safety features, the InstaHeat Ultra is designed to make cold-weather RV travel more comfortable and manageable.

The FOGATTI InstaHeat Ultra RV Furnace is available through Amazon, while further details about the upcoming promotion and the furnace's specifications are available on the official FOGATTI product page.