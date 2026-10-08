BirdVue: World's First 4G Smart Bird Feeder Brings Birdwatching Anywhere

Birdwatching has become an increasingly popular way to connect with nature, and smart bird feeders have made it easier than ever to identify visiting species and capture their activity. But there is one problem with most connected feeders: they need to stay within range of a Wi-Fi network.

BirdVue is taking smart birdwatching beyond the backyard with the FEED 1, a 4G smart bird feeder designed to work in locations where Wi-Fi simply isn't available. Combining 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi, millimeter-wave radar, AI-powered bird recognition, remote feeding, GPS and solar charging, the FEED 1 is designed to let users monitor birds wherever cellular coverage reaches.

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Breaking Free From Wi-Fi Range

The biggest advantage of the FEED 1 is its connectivity. Unlike Wi-Fi-only smart bird feeders, it can operate over 4G LTE as well as dual-band Wi-Fi, giving users much more freedom when deciding where to install it.

A built-in eSIM handles the cellular connection, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card. Users will still need an appropriate 4G data plan, but the feeder can be installed far beyond the reach of a home router as long as cellular coverage is available.

That opens up a much wider range of possibilities, from large gardens and wooded areas to lakeside properties and rural land. BirdVue also includes a hanging hook, mounting straps and a base bracket, allowing the feeder to be suspended from a branch, attached to a tree or mounted on a post.

Instead of choosing the best location based on Wi-Fi coverage, users can put the feeder where the birds actually are.

Capturing Birds Before They Land

The FEED 1 also takes a different approach to motion detection.

Many smart bird feeders use passive infrared sensors or camera-based motion detection to identify activity. These systems can capture a bird once it reaches the feeder, but they can miss the approach and landing that often make for the most interesting footage.

BirdVue uses millimeter-wave radar to detect a bird entering the detection area at millisecond speeds. The camera can begin recording during the bird's approach, rather than waiting until it is already sitting on the perch.

The radar is also designed to operate in rain, fog and low-light conditions, helping the FEED 1 continue detecting activity when conventional motion sensors may struggle.

The result is a more complete record of each visit, from the moment a bird approaches to the moment it lands and begins feeding.

A Smart Bird Feeder That Looks Like a Birdhouse

While many connected bird feeders have the appearance of outdoor cameras with a seed tray attached, BirdVue has taken a more unique style to the FEED 1's design.

The forest-green enclosure features a pitched roof with two solar panels integrated into the top, a camera positioned beneath the roofline and a wide perch at the base. Measuring 7.8 x 7.9 x 8.8 inches and weighing 3.8 lb, the FEED 1 is designed to blend into a garden rather than look like another piece of outdoor surveillance hardware.

The design also serves a practical purpose. The roof houses the solar charging system, while the enclosed body protects the feeding system and electronics from outdoor conditions.

AI That Does More Than Identify Birds

Bird identification is only the starting point for the FEED 1's AI-powered features.

The system identifies bird species in real time and sends a notification whenever a bird visits the feeder, while also distinguishing rare visitors from more commonly seen species. It also records behavioral activity, including feeding, wing spreading and interactions between birds competing for perch space.The system can also monitor visiting birds for potential signs of illness, adding another layer of information for birdwatchers who want to understand the wildlife visiting their property.

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The built-in AI Bird Story Engine automatically organizes captured footage, removes low-quality clips, and creates slideshow-style video highlights using the highest-rated images from the most interesting moments. The app can also maintain a searchable bird journal and track seasonal activity over time.

Rather than simply accumulating hundreds of photos and short videos, the system is designed to turn those captures into an organized record of the birds visiting your feeder, with curated image highlights that can be enjoyed as video-style recaps.

Smarter Feeding From Your Phone

The FEED 1 uses an enclosed dual-bin feeding system designed to keep seeds protected from moisture while allowing users to monitor food levels remotely.

Each compartment is monitored independently, with the system detecting when food is running low and sending an alert to the user's phone. Seed can also be dispensed remotely with a tap in the app, while an automatic feeding mode can release seed based on detected bird activity.

The enclosed design helps protect the seed from rain and moisture, which can contribute to mold and affect the health of visiting birds.

BirdVue also includes a community feature in its app, allowing users to explore bird activity and highlights captured by other BirdVue feeders.

Solar Power for Off-the-Grid Birdwatching

Power is another consideration when a smart feeder is installed away from the house.

Two 3-W solar panels are integrated into the FEED 1's roof to charge its 5,200-mAh internal battery. For extended periods of cloudy weather or colder environments, BirdVue also offers an optional 10,400-mAh removable backup battery.

The feeder is rated IP65 for weather resistance and is designed to operate from -4 °F to 140 °F (-20 °C to 60 °C).

A built-in GPS system allows owners to check the feeder's location through the app, which can be particularly useful when the device is installed in a large garden, forested area or other location away from the house.

The 3MP camera captures 2K video at 1440p, with both local and cloud storage options. The two feeding bins provide approximately 2.3 cups of seed capacity.

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Built for More Than the Backyard

The FEED 1 is particularly suited to birdwatchers who want to monitor wildlife beyond the reach of their home Wi-Fi network.

Rural property owners can install it along tree lines or away from the house, while birdwatchers with larger gardens or lakeside properties can position it closer to areas where birds naturally gather. The combination of 4G connectivity, radar detection, AI monitoring and solar power also means the feeder can continue working with less day-to-day attention.

For users who want to take wildlife monitoring even further, BirdVue also offers the TRAIL 5, an IP67-rated trail camera designed for monitoring activity beyond the bird feeder.

BirdVue FEED 1: Pricing and Availability

The BirdVue FEED 1 officially launches on September 22, with shipping to backers expected to begin in November.

Super Early Bird price is set at $179 for the initial pledge price, The regular price will be $299.

For birdwatchers looking to capture wildlife beyond the range of their home Wi-Fi, the BirdVue FEED 1 offers a combination of cellular connectivity, intelligent detection, automated feeding and solar power designed to put the smart feeder wherever the birds are.