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This $129 PDF editor is now only $25 for a lifetime license

November 02, 2026

TL;DR: Replace your PDF subscription with aSwifDoo PDF Pro lifetime license for Windows, now $24.97 (reg. $129).

Paying a yearly fee just to fix a typo in a PDF is hard to justify.SwifDoo PDF Pro edits, converts, signs, and scans PDFs on Windows, and a lifetime license is only $24.97 (reg. $129).

Edit any PDF

Scanned contracts and receipts are usually just pictures of text. SwifDoo’s OCR reads those pages and turns them into searchable, editable text while keeping the layout intact. You can even send a scan straight to Word and finish editing there instead of retyping the whole thing.

Conversion goes both ways for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, JPG, HEIC, EPUB, CAD, and more. A spreadsheet someone emailed as a PDF can go back into Excel, and a CAD drawing can become a PDF anyone can open. If you have a whole folder to deal with, batch processing can convert, compress, encrypt, split, or print many files at once without wrecking their formatting.

For everyday edits, you can change text and images, add notes and highlights, merge files together, or split a long PDF into separate documents. Compression shrinks big files to the quality you pick, so a hefty report can fit in an email. And if a document arrives in another language, highlight the text, and SwifDoo translates it right there. You can also start a new PDF from a blank page, an image, or a HEIC photo.

Contracts and forms get password protection that can block opening, copying, editing, or printing. You can sign with a handwritten or uploaded signature and add or remove watermarks in a single click. Printing options include double-sided pages, booklets, grayscale, and copies with comments.

Stop paying a monthly fee to edit your own documents.

Get aSwifDoo PDF Pro perpetual lifetime license for $24.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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