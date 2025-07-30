Travel light with an $80 Chromebook that fits in your carry on

TL;DR: This 2-in-1 Lenovo Touchscreen Chromebook is now on sale for only $79.99 (reg. $284.99).

When traveling, it helps to have a lightweight laptop that can handle the basics without taking up much space in your bag. This Lenovo Touchscreen Chromebook is a compact option that just went on sale for $79.99 (reg. $284.99).

A travel computer you can count on

This refurbished 2-in-1 Chromebook has an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen with IPS technology for wider viewing angles, making it practical for working in tight spaces like planes or coffee shops. It runs on Chrome OS and is powered by an Intel N3450 Quad-Core processor with 4GB of RAM, which is enough for web browsing, checking email, video calls, and editing documents.

With 32GB of onboard storage, this Chromebook can hold offline files, travel documents, and downloaded media for long flights without internet. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 make it easy to connect to hotel networks or wireless accessories, and the touchscreen simplifies navigation when using it as a tablet. The small form factor and 3.2-pound weight make it a convenient choice for travelers who want to avoid carrying a full-sized laptop.

This model is refurbished with a Grade “B” rating, meaning it may have some light cosmetic wear but has been tested for full functionality. It also includes a 30-day parts and labor warranty provided by a third party.

If you need a low-maintenance laptop to stay connected while you travel, this is a smart, low-cost option.

During this limited-time sale, you can get a Lenovo 300E Touchscreen Chromebook on sale for only $79.99.

