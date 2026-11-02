Valtinsu EM5 Ultra and Ultra Storm: Two Approaches to High-Performance Electric Dirt Bikes

High-performance electric dirt bikes are becoming increasingly capable, but stepping into the more powerful end of the market often requires a considerable investment.

Valtinsu is looking to narrow that gap with the EM5 Ultra, a compact electric dirt bike listed at $2,199 in the US. Its combination of power, off-road hardware, and relatively accessible pricing could appeal to riders seeking a capable electric dirt bike at a more accessible price point.

The company also offers the EM5 Ultra Storm, an upgraded version aimed at riders seeking sharper acceleration and greater control over vehicle settings.

Although both models share the same platform, their differences go beyond maximum speed.

The EM5 Ultra Balances Performance and Affordability

The standard Valtinsu EM5 Ultra targets riders looking to move beyond entry-level electric dirt bikes without investing in a larger motorcycle.

It retains the compact proportions of a recreational dirt bike while offering a 72V powertrain capable of delivering up to 8000W of peak output.

The EM5 Ultra has an advertised top speed of approximately 56 mph. That puts considerable performance into a relatively compact package, without requiring riders to move up to a larger motorcycle.

The EM5 Ultra combines its 72V powertrain and 8,000W peak output with a compact design for off-road riding.

Three selectable riding modes allow riders to limit speed to approximately 30, 42, or 56 mph. Lower settings may be useful on tighter trails, while the highest setting provides access to the bike's full advertised speed potential in suitable conditions.

A reverse function also makes maneuvering easier when repositioning the motorcycle in confined spaces.

These practical features help distinguish the Ultra from machines that emphasize maximum output without offering much flexibility.

Compact Dimensions Meet Dirt-Bike Hardware

The EM5 Ultra uses a 17-inch front wheel and a 14-inch rear wheel, giving it the staggered configuration commonly found on compact dirt motorcycles.

This arrangement combines a larger front wheel for negotiating uneven surfaces with smaller overall proportions suited to tighter riding environments.

The suspension consists of a hydraulic front fork with approximately 5.9 inches of stroke and an adjustable rear air shock offering approximately 2 inches of stroke.

Although the adjustable rear setup provides some flexibility, the published travel figures are worth considering for riders planning particularly demanding terrain.

A steel frame, chain drivetrain, and approximately 31.5-inch seat height complete the chassis configuration. Manufacturer-listed weight is around 143 lb.

Available product information also identifies hydraulic disc braking, although detailed rotor and caliper specifications remain limited.

The steel frame, hydraulic suspension, and disc brakes pair with the 72V powertrain to create a dedicated recreational off-road setup.

Watch the Valtinsu EM5 Ultra in action in the video below.

Meet the VALTINSU Ultra Storm | 8,000W Electric Dirt Bike

The EM5 Ultra Storm Prioritizes Stronger Acceleration

The Ultra Storm takes the same compact platform and pushes its performance further. But the changes involve more than a higher speed limit.

Valtinsu has upgraded the controller from 80A on the standard Ultra to 100A on the Storm. The revised powertrain is intended to deliver stronger acceleration, while the advertised top speed increases from approximately 56 mph to 59 mph.

The EM5 Ultra Storm features a 100A controller, compared with the 80A controller on the standard EM5 Ultra. Its advertised top speed is 59 mph, compared with 56 mph for the standard model.

Together, the upgraded 100A controller, revised battery configuration, and custom electronic settings equip the Storm for increased power delivery across the entire EM5 platform.

Battery Changes Support the Performance Upgrade

The battery is another part of the Storm's revised setup. Both models use a 72V 25Ah battery, but the Storm adopts Tenpower 5C cells instead of the Samsung cells found in the standard Ultra.

The Tenpower 5C cell configuration works alongside the 100A controller to support higher continuous power output and improved overall riding range.

App Connectivity Adds Greater Control

Performance is not the only area where the Storm differs from the standard Ultra. It also introduces smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to adjust supported vehicle settings, including speed, through an app.

This creates another distinction between the two models. While the standard Ultra relies on its built in riding modes, the Storm provides an additional way to manage vehicle settings.

The companion app enables real-time tuning of speed limits, power output, and display settings, providing direct control over vehicle behavior.

The Storm also receives a metal motor cover instead of the standard Ultra's plastic component, along with glossy purple, glossy white, and black-blue finishes. The app can synchronize the displayed vehicle color with the motorcycle's actual finish, adding a personalization element.

EM5 Ultra vs. EM5 Ultra Storm: Key Specifications

Specification EM5 Ultra EM5 Ultra Storm Electrical system

72V

72V

Peak motor output

8,000W

8,000W

Maximum speed

56 mph

59 mph

Battery

72V 25Ah Samsung

72V 25Ah Tenpower 5C

Controller current

80A

100A

Wheels

17-inch front / 14-inch rear

17-inch front / 14-inch rear

App connectivity

No

Yes

Motor cover

Plastic

Metal



EM5 Ultra and EM5 Ultra Storm: Key Differences

While both models share the same base chassis and 72V architecture, each version targets distinct performance needs.

The EM5 Ultra offers a 72V, 8,000W platform designed for accessible off-road riding at $2,199. For higher performance needs, the EM5 Ultra Storm adds a 100A controller, 59 mph top speed, Tenpower 5C battery cells, app integration, and a metal motor cover.

The Ultra focuses on delivering strong electric dirt bike performance at a more accessible price, while the Storm extends that concept with additional performance and control.

The Storm's additional performance features and equipment distinguish it from the standard Ultra.