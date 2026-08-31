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Sports

Dual-output sports bottle delivers water or energy gel on demand

By Ben Coxworth
August 31, 2026
Dual-output sports bottle delivers water or energy gel on demand
The Dualfuel Sports Bottle delivers either water or energy gel through the same mouthpiece, via the flip of a switch on the lid
The Dualfuel Sports Bottle delivers either water or energy gel through the same mouthpiece, via the flip of a switch on the lid
View 4 Images
The Dualfuel bottle and gel chamber/pouch
1/4
The Dualfuel bottle and gel chamber/pouch
The Dualfuel Sports Bottle delivers either water or energy gel through the same mouthpiece, via the flip of a switch on the lid
2/4
The Dualfuel Sports Bottle delivers either water or energy gel through the same mouthpiece, via the flip of a switch on the lid
The bottle looks just like any other from the outside
3/4
The bottle looks just like any other from the outside
The Dualfuel bottle works with any third-party gel, although the company does offer its own brand
4/4
The Dualfuel bottle works with any third-party gel, although the company does offer its own brand
View gallery - 4 images

While many cyclists like to alternate between sipping water and energy gel, doing so can be an awkward, messy and wasteful process. The Dualfuel Sports Bottle is designed to change that, as it can be switched between water and gel output modes.

Ordinarily, cyclists will drink water from a bottle, and drink gel from either a disposable packet or a refillable flask. In either case, doing so typically involves having to reach around and grab that second container from a location such as a jersey pocket. Additionally, in the process of doing so, some of the sticky gel may get on the person's fingers.

And what's more, the single-use packets just end up in the landfill – or sometimes even along the road or the trail – once they're empty.

That's where the Dualfuel comes in.

The Dualfuel bottle and gel chamber/pouch
The Dualfuel bottle and gel chamber/pouch

At first glance, it looks just like any other water bottle. It's made of BPA-free, food-safe LDPE recyclable plastic, fits in standard bottle cages, and is dishwasher-safe. Buyers can choose between 550-ml or 750-ml capacities.

Inside, however, it contains a 120-ml "gel chamber" that screws onto the underside of the lid. A washable, refillable pouch in that chamber can be filled with whatever gel you wish, although the Dualfuel company does offer its own brand.

As you're cycling, you just flip a switch on the lid between water and gel settings as desired. Pulling up on the mouthpiece nozzle then releases the flow for drinking, just like with any other water bottle.

The bottle looks just like any other from the outside
The bottle looks just like any other from the outside

Of course, it is worth noting that the gel chamber does take up some of the space that would otherwise be available to water. It also bears mentioning that for now, the Dualfuel Sports Bottle is only available within the UK.

That said, potential buyers from other countries are invited to email the company for updates about international availability. We're told that it could be available to markets outside the UK as soon as one month from now.

For readers who are in the UK, the bottle is priced at £23.99 for the 550-ml model, and £24.99 for the 750-ml. For reference, those prices are about US$32.50 and $34, respectively.

The Dualfuel bottle works with any third-party gel, although the company does offer its own brand
The Dualfuel bottle works with any third-party gel, although the company does offer its own brand

And should you be thinking that you'd like to see this water/gel output idea applied to hydration packs, well … we've seen it done three times now, but two of those efforts – Infuze and HybriFlow – have since gone out of business. The MXXY, however, is still around.

Source: Dualfuel via BikeRadar

View gallery - 4 images

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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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