Smart goggles slap an AR display into scratch-free lenses for serious swimming

If you're into swimming and swim gear, you're probably way ahead of us on this one. Canadian tech firm Form has launched an update to its Smart Swim 2 goggles, which track your performance and heart rate in the water, and show you those stats in a head-up display. The latest version is now more durable, thanks to the inclusion of damage-resistant Gorilla Glass.

We've seen AR displays on other wearables before, and it turns out Form has been at this smart goggles thing for some six years now.

This eyewear is designed for tracking a range of metrics both in the pool and out in open water, including heart rate via an optical sensor near your temple, pace, stroke rate, time, distance, calories burned, stroke count, distance per stroke, and split times.

The goggles feature a clear head-up display of only key stats, so you can stay focused on your swim Form

You can expect to get 14 hours of use from a full charge of its integrated battery, and in a pinch, 10 minutes of juice will allow it to run for 2 hours. You can of course share your workout data to platforms like Strava, and also snap up a subscription to Form's own swim coaching app for guided training and skill analysis.

There are a couple of thoughtful software features built in here, like the ability to transform a written swim routine on paper into a guided workout session that will show up on your goggles, and a GPS-free digital compass to help you stay on course in open water.

SwimStraight™ | New Feature for Open Water Swimming

Reviews note that the goggles have a simple, bright and clear AR display that make it easy to see your stats while you swim. The interface on the goggles is designed for straightforward operation to quickly get swimming and switching between only key modes; you can deeply customize every other aspect of its functionality via the companion mobile app. The goggles also pair with Apple and Garmin watches to display GPS data, like your pace per 100 meters (3.3 ft).

Form's mobile app displays detailed graphs and metrics from everything the Smart Swim 2 goggles meticulously track while you swim Form

The Smart Swim 2, which debuted last year, already had these features on offer for US$279. An extra $50 nets you the Pro version with Gorilla Glass lenses that promise to withstand scratches and prevent fogging for longer, provided you use the included anti-fog spray (which the company explains is just baby shampoo and water, so you can refill the spray on your own).

The new Gorilla Glass lens promises scratch resistance as well as long-term anti-fogging Form

From reviews, it looks like serious swimmers appreciate the Smart Swim 2's capabilities and accuracy; the major ding to its overall score comes from the fact that you've got to pony up $15/month or $99/year for many of the coaching and workout plan features, as well as the digital compass. Other than that, it appears to be a solid piece of kit – and the new lenses should help hold up better in the water too.

Check out the Smart Swim 2 Pro on Form's site.

Source: Form