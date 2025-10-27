Modular multi-functional system packs a weight room into a box

Sure, a home weight room would be nice, but not everyone has the space or funds for one. xplate is the latest product designed to address that problem, by stuffing a modular weight training system into a case that can be taken anywhere.

Invented by San Diego-based biomedical engineer Austin Acri, xplate is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. The hardware is made almost entirely of solid stainless steel covered with a protective ceramic coating.

At the heart of the setup is a central base that houses two stackable disc-shaped weight plates. Depending on how much of a load users want, they can stick in one plate or two. The M model of the xplate allows them to add up to 33 lb (15 kg), while the L model boosts that figure to 65 lb (29.5 kg).

The xplate with its straight bar and pulley attached xplate

Utilizing connectors located around the perimeter of the base, various attachments (which definitely add some weight of their own) can be added for different types of exercises.

These gadgets include single or double kettlebell handles, an EZ curl bar, a straight bar, plus an optional pulley system and set of elastic resistance bands. By stacking the resistance bands together – and running them to an adjacent immovable object – users can create up to 300 lb (136 kg) of resistance.

The xplate system, all tucked away until next time xplate

The whole kit n' caboodle packs down into a wheeled, foam-padded travel case when not in use. There's also an app that provides over 150 guided exercises and structured workouts.

Assuming the xplate reaches production, a pledge of US$478 will get you an M or L setup of your own. The planned retail price is $799.

xplate – transforms into kettlebells, curl bars, plates, bands, and more

Sources: Kickstarter, xplate

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

