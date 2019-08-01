Subsequent studies in human cells and animals confirmed that when CD24 signaling was blocked, the immune cells suddenly switched on and went after the cancer cells. Even more interesting was the finding that there seemed to be an inverse relationship in efficacy between CD24 and CD47 blocking. This means cancers that didn't respond effectively to CD47 blocking did respond well to CD24 blocking, and vice versa. Ovarian and triple-negative breast cancer were specifically noted as responding well to the new CD24-blocking method.