Tangent adds active wireless floor-standers to Spectrum Series
We're certainly not lacking for choice in the Bluetooth speaker space these days, but if you're looking for more of a true stereo listening experience than standalone, single models can muster, Denmark's Tangent Audio might have something of interest. The hi-fi brand has announced a Bluetooth version of its mighty X6 powered floor-standing speakers, which allow both wired and wireless connection to music sources, a TV or home theater setup.
The Spectrum X6 Bluetooth speakers master speaker has two built-in 60 W Class D amplifiers that output to the two 5 inch (130 mm) bass/mid drivers and 1 inch (25 mm) tweeter in both master and slave speakers. Listeners can look forward to a 50 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response and 90 dB sensitivity.
The system features cooked-in Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX support (for "CD quality" streaming) and also has RCA, digital, analog and phono inputs, allowing music lovers to directly cable up music sources – including a turntable. There's even a sub out should users wish to route the lower frequencies to an external subwoofer.
If the speakers don't detect an input over Bluetooth or auxiliary inputs after 20 minutes of silence, the X6 BT system will go into power-saving stand-by mode. But there's no need to fumble behind the master speaker to seek out the power switch and wake the system up, when the music starts playing, the speakers automatically turn on and output the tunes.
The speakers also come with their own remote to allow source switching, volume adjustment and Bluetooth pairing from afar.
The Tangent Spectrum X6 Bluetooth speakers are available now in black or white matte finish bass reflex cabinets with walnut base plinths for €899 (about US$1,100) a pair.
