For the last few years, Europe has been working on its own system for beaming internet connectivity and communications capabilities via satellites.

It's similar to SpaceX's Starlink for private citizens and companies, and the US' Starshield service for government and military forces. Launching this would reduce Europe's reliance on these American networks, particularly for defense operations.

It's called Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite, or IRIS² for short. The constellation, which will consist of 348 satellites in low Earth orbit and middle Earth orbit, is now a whole lot closer to being brought online since the project was first announced in 2022.

IRIS²: Growing Momentum Across Europe

In September, Belgian space tech firm Aerospacelab was awarded a US$2.63-billion contract to build 264 of those satellites for IRIS².

This week, it’s inaugurated a 215,000-sq-ft (23,225-sq-m) factory capable of producing 500 satellites a year. And with that, the countdown to launch day begins.

The first batch of satellites is set to be deployed in 2029, with a view to enable operations by 2030.

Aerospacelab's sprawling satellite megafactory in Belgium spans over 215,000 sq ft Aerospacelab

While Aerospacelab's got one of the most crucial tasks on its plate, it'll be joined by the likes of Airbus' defense and space division, Thales Alenia, and 'hundreds of companies across Europe's supply chain' in getting IRIS² off the ground. The entire project is estimated to cost €15.6 billion (US$17.12 billion).

European nations are naturally looking forward to this as a critical communications service that will not function solely on the whims and influence of an outside entity.

In the last couple of months for example, Ukraine has accused Elon Musk-fronted SpaceX of throttling its Starshield connectivity on the battlefield in the ongoing war with Russia. Starshield is crucial for Ukraine's command and control, drone operations, and artillery coordination. Reuters also reported last month that the order to restrict this service may have come from the White House.

Support Forces of Ukraine soldier installing a Starlink terminal Support Forces of Ukraine Command / Mil.gov.ua, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

IRIS² is being developed for a wide range of applications beyond defense operations. It'll be used for secure communications between embassies and government agencies, real-time data exchange in the region's energy, banking, and healthcare sectors, and even to expand access to broadband for citizens in far-flung areas that aren't connected by terrestrial infrastructure.

It's a mammoth undertaking to be sure. But it seems increasingly critical for connectivity at the tactical edge in wartime, and for resilience when conventional infra like fiber, cell towers, and undersea cables fail or come under fire.

The strategic case is clear. What remains to be seen is whether Europe can deliver on it, on time and on budget, before the next crisis tests it.

Source: Aerospacelab (LinkedIn)