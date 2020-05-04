© 2020 New Atlas
Base Cabin tiny house puts an A-frame on wheels

By Adam Williams
May 04, 2020
The Base Cabin was completed in March, 2020, and is available to purchase, though we've no word on its cost
The Base Cabin's interior is finished in wood
The Base Cabin's generous glazing includes several operable windows and a skylight
The Base Cabin's exterior is finished in rubber, which was chosen for its appearance and durability
The Base Cabin measures 6 m (19 ft) in length and is based on a triple-axle trailer
Visitors enter the Base Cabin into its living area through bi-fold doors
The Base Cabin is fronted by a large operable bi-fold window
The interior of the Base Cabin has a small kitchenette integrated onto living room-facing wall
The Base Cabin's living area includes a window seat with integrated storage
The Base Cabin is available to purchase, though we've no word on its cost
The Base Cabin's bedroom features a large triangular window
The classic A-frame cabin remains as popular as ever and we've covered many interesting takes on the design, from a homemade effort on a shoestring budget to another by a starchitect. The recently-completed Base Cabin, by Australia's Studio Edwards, turns the A-frame into an unusual-looking tiny house that sleeps two people.

The Base Cabin was created in collaboration with a tiny house builder of the same name. It measures 6 m (19 ft) in length and is mounted atop a triple-axle trailer. With its matte black exterior (which seems like it could get hot in the summer) the tiny house certainly stands out from the other models on the market and is finished in weather-resistant rubber.

"The design is inspired by the A-frame cabin and iconic Airstream trailer," says Studio Edwards. "The A-frame structurally efficient and using less material than conventional portal framed buildings. Mute in its appearance and clad in black rubber to blend into its surrounds."

The Base Cabin's living room includes a window seat with integrated storage space
The interior is arranged into three rooms, all on one level, with a wooden decor and generous glazing, including a skylight. Visitors enter through bi-fold doors into a living area with window seat and integrated storage, plus a ceiling fan. Nearby is a basic kitchenette.

The bathroom is in the center and contains a shower, toilet, and sink, while over on the opposite side of the tiny house from the entrance is the bedroom. This hosts a double bed and a large triangular window.

And that's about it for this minimalist tiny house. Indeed, with its relative simplicity, it seems best suited to use as a vacation home or guest house, though we've certainly seen people go full-time in homes smaller than this. The Base Cabin was completed in March, 2020, and is available to purchase, though we've no details on its cost.

Sources: Studio Edwards, Base Cabin

