© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Extra-small tiny house sleeps six with upside-down layout

By Adam Williams
February 25, 2025
Extra-small tiny house sleeps six with upside-down layout
The Beau River Tiny House is an extra compact tiny house that can sleep up to six people, at a squeeze
The Beau River Tiny House is an extra compact tiny house that can sleep up to six people, at a squeeze
View 6 Images
The Beau River Tiny House is an extra compact tiny house that can sleep up to six people, at a squeeze
1/6
The Beau River Tiny House is an extra compact tiny house that can sleep up to six people, at a squeeze
The Beau River Tiny House has a length of just 5.2 m (17 ft)
2/6
The Beau River Tiny House has a length of just 5.2 m (17 ft)
The Beau River Tiny House also comes in white
3/6
The Beau River Tiny House also comes in white
The Beau River Tiny House's "upside-down" interior layout features a raised living room
4/6
The Beau River Tiny House's "upside-down" interior layout features a raised living room
The Beau River Tiny House's living room features a large window to frame the elevated view
5/6
The Beau River Tiny House's living room features a large window to frame the elevated view
The Beau River Tiny House's upstairs bedroom is situated above its bathroom and is accessed by ladder
6/6
The Beau River Tiny House's upstairs bedroom is situated above its bathroom and is accessed by ladder
View gallery - 6 images

Though it only has a length of 5.2 m (17 ft), the Beau River Tiny House has been carefully designed to maximize sleeping capacity. The compact model features an "upside-down" layout that sleeps up to six people, at a squeeze.

The Beau River Tiny House is designed by Australia's Havenwood Tiny Homes, which also created the Joely, and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in metal, with wooden accenting, and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. Its size means it's even smaller than Euro models like the Cardabelle, though it's still not the smallest we've ever seen, by any means.

As you might expect, the interior of the home is very compact. Access is gained by sliding glass doors, with the living room on the right. This is raised and is accessed via a few steps. It has space for a sofa and a nice large window to frame the view.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is definitely on the simpler side and contains a sink and two-burner propane-powered stove, plus cabinetry. The bathroom is at the opposite side of the home to the living room and contains a toilet and a shower, but it's not clear if there's a sink in there or not.

The Beau River Tiny House's "upside-down" interior layout features a raised living room
The Beau River Tiny House's "upside-down" interior layout features a raised living room

So where does the six sleeping capacity come from? Well, you'll need to put a sofa bed in the living room and underneath that is a bedroom with a low ceiling that contains a double bed, plus the Beau River Tiny House has a more standard loft bedroom that's reached by ladder. This also sleeps two.

Using it like that would definitely be a squeeze, though we're pretty sure the designer doesn't expect a family of six to live in this thing full-time. Still, it could be useful as a vacation home or weekender.

The Beau River Tiny House is currently up for sale for AUD 99,000 (roughly US$63,000).

Source: Havenwood Tiny Homes

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!