Extra-small tiny house sleeps six with upside-down layout

Though it only has a length of 5.2 m (17 ft), the Beau River Tiny House has been carefully designed to maximize sleeping capacity. The compact model features an "upside-down" layout that sleeps up to six people, at a squeeze.

The Beau River Tiny House is designed by Australia's Havenwood Tiny Homes, which also created the Joely, and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in metal, with wooden accenting, and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. Its size means it's even smaller than Euro models like the Cardabelle, though it's still not the smallest we've ever seen, by any means.

As you might expect, the interior of the home is very compact. Access is gained by sliding glass doors, with the living room on the right. This is raised and is accessed via a few steps. It has space for a sofa and a nice large window to frame the view.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is definitely on the simpler side and contains a sink and two-burner propane-powered stove, plus cabinetry. The bathroom is at the opposite side of the home to the living room and contains a toilet and a shower, but it's not clear if there's a sink in there or not.

So where does the six sleeping capacity come from? Well, you'll need to put a sofa bed in the living room and underneath that is a bedroom with a low ceiling that contains a double bed, plus the Beau River Tiny House has a more standard loft bedroom that's reached by ladder. This also sleeps two.

Using it like that would definitely be a squeeze, though we're pretty sure the designer doesn't expect a family of six to live in this thing full-time. Still, it could be useful as a vacation home or weekender.

The Beau River Tiny House is currently up for sale for AUD 99,000 (roughly US$63,000).

Source: Havenwood Tiny Homes