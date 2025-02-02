A foldable tiny home you can install in just 60 minutes without tools

Boxabl's latest tiny home creation, the Baby Box, is an ultra-compact, foldable tiny home. It's designed to be so easy and simple to construct that one person, without any help or tools, can set it up and start living the tiny life. And did we mention it's cheap?

According to Boxabl's website, for a US$19,999 introductory price (which will go up another 10 grand later), you can buy this 120-sq-ft (11.15-sq-m) turnkey home, with the option to have it delivered or pick it up yourself from Boxabl's Las Vegas, Nevada warehouse. It has everything included that you'd need to put a roof over your head right away.

The tiny home comes packed on a trailer, weighs 2,900 lb (1,315 kg) and has a 1,000-lb (454-kg) hitch weight, meaning most SUVs or trucks should be able to pull it with ease, very much like a traditional bumper-pull RV. When in tow, it's only 6 ft 6 in (1.98 m) wide and 14 ft 9 in (4.5 m) long, making it smaller than a typical 7x14-ft cargo trailer.

A rendering of the Boxabl Baby Box before being unfolded, and the adjustable rear axle height in its lowest setting Boxabl

Once unfolded, the Baby Box measures 14 ft 9 in (4.5 m) long, 14 ft 1 in (4.29 m) wide, and 9 ft 3 in (2.82 m) high, making it over twice as wide as its travel mode. And Boxabl claims a single person should be able to have the Baby Box fully set up in about an hour without needing any tools.

Quite a bold claim, and pretty awesome if true.

The inside of the Baby Box offers up 120 sq ft of sensible and climate-controlled tiny home living space. The unit comes equipped with a 9,000-BTU ductless A/C with heat pump for both warm and cold weather and is fully insulated.

There's room enough for a 55" TV to be mounted on the wall, according to Boxabl Boxabl

The diminutive domicile shares many of the same features you'd find in an RV: Two 12-volt deep cycle batteries that run the lighting and water pump, and 30-gallon (114-L) black, grey, and freshwater tanks. Plumbing is a standard water hose and the same sewer connections you'd find on typical recreational vehicles, as is the 6-gallon (23-L) electric water heater. It's even powered by an RV-style 30-amp plug.

Where the Baby Box differs from RV designs, however, is that the tow hitch can be folded to allow the Baby Box to sit on firm ground or a foundation you may have prepared. No more bouncing around when people walk about the house.

The bathroom is situated immediately next to the bedroom/living room. Great if you live alone. Not so great if you don't and have any concerns whatsoever about modesty Boxabl

The living room is also the bedroom. Not ideal for a family, but those who have been studio apartment living might appreciate not having neighbors sharing a wall, at the very least. All Baby Box units come with an in-house designed "SLS" sofa. That's "Sit, Lounge, Sleep," and it easily unfolds into a bed much like a jackknife sofa would, simply by grabbing a loop at the top of the couch and pulling it towards you.

It comes with a countertop induction stove and a small 3.2-cu-ft (0.09-cu-m) refrigerator in the kitchen. Laminate countertops house a deep drop-in kitchen sink and Boxabl has even gone so far as to include USB outlets in the kitchen for charging your small electronics.

The Baby Box utilizes space well. Here in the kitchen, is a full length closet/pantry Boxabl

The bathroom has a marine-style toilet with a foot-operated flush, while the shower has glass walls and a moon roof to give it a luxury feel. For ventilation, the bathroom has a 12-volt vent fan.

As standard with RV units, the Baby Box also comes with smoke and CO2 detectors and a fire extinguisher.

The Boxabl Baby Box floorplan, showing how well they've designed it without wasting valuable space in such a tiny home Boxabl

The Boxabl Baby Box is solar-compatible and can be run off a 4.5-kW generator for those who plan to go off-grid.

For the minimalist who may not want to spend a fortune on a tiny home, Boxabl's approach is to keep it inexpensive without sacrificing quality or space. I'd say this one checks a lot of the boxes.

Source: Boxabl

