Folding tiny house tucks away for easy transportation

By Adam Williams
January 26, 2021
The Brette Haus' folding mechanism is based on a patented hinge system rated for up to 100 relocations and takes three hours to install
The Brette Haus has optional wood fiber insulation and multiple heating options
The Brette Haus is made in Latvia and is available throughout mainland Europe and the UK. Shipping is also possible to USA and Australia at extra cost
The Brette Haus' makers suggest that the home may not require permits to be installed, though this obviously depends on local planning laws
There are three models of Brette Haus available: the Compact, Urban, and Rustic, and these range in size with a usable floorspace of 17 sq m (182 sq ft) up to a maximum of 39 sq m (419 sq ft)
The Rustic model shown starts at €18,700 (roughly US$22,000) for the smallest and most basic model
The Brette Haus is primarily constructed from CLT (cross-laminated timber)
The Brette Haus' folding design was created to make it easier to transport
The interior of the Brette Haus is designed so that nothing gets broken when it's being folded – though you'd want to empty it of furniture first, of course
The Brette Haus comes in different versions and layouts, including those suitable for use as a cafe, co-working space, and weekend cabin
The Brette Haus features a standard tiny house loft-style bedroom accessed by steps
The Brette Haus' bedroom features a hatch on the floor for access that can be closed
The loft bedroom in the Brette Haus is accessed by wooden steps
The Brette Haus includes a small bathroom with toilet, shower, and sink
The Brette Haus' interior decor is simple and consists of unfinished wood
The Brette Haus' interior is small and simple, though can be configured with furniture and extras, including off-the-grid functionality and a smart home setup
The Brette Haus' bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
The Brette Haus' folding mechanism is based on a patented hinge system rated for up to 100 relocations and takes three hours to install
We've seen tiny houses that extend upward, tiny houses that extend outward, and even tiny houses that take the roof off, but the Brette Haus puts another interesting spin on the small living movement with a folding design intended for easier truck-based transportation. It also comes with a lot of different options, including off-the-grid functionality and various interior layouts.

The project brings to mind the M.A.Di home and features a hinge system rated for up to 100 relocations. Once on-site, installation takes just three hours and also doesn't require a permanent foundation. There are obvious concerns with such a novel design however, so we reached out to Brette Haus for more information on its durability.

"The folding mechanism is an engineered product made specially to work with hardwood and fold high weights," explains Brette Haus UK representative, Tatjana Boreckaja. "Plumbing, electricity, and prefabricated furniture are sustainably fixed so when you deliver it - nothing falls. We are providing transportation instruction with how to unfold and how to fold as well when you want it, there will be several instructions to avoid any issues."

The firm's rep also explained that it has been tested in rough weather conditions with no issues. There are currently three models available: the Compact, Urban, and Rustic, and these range in size from a usable floorspace of 17 sq m (182 sq ft) up to a maximum of 39 sq m (419 sq ft). The Rustic model is shown and starts at €18,700 (roughly US$22,000) for the smallest and most basic model, which can rise by a lot depending on the options chosen. It's suitable for use as a co-working space, cafe, weekend getaway, and full-time home, depending on layout.

Each cabin is primarily constructed from CLT (cross-laminated timber) and comes with a basic utilitarian interior, though like a lot of prefabricated homes there are loads of options available, including being able to trick each house out with a smart home setup, an off-grid system with solar panels and batteries, and home comforts like a dishwasher. Towable tiny house-style wheels can even be added too, though it's not clear if it would be road legal.

The Rustic model shown features a basic and quite snug layout. Visitors enter into a combined living, kitchen, and dining area, with space for seating and a dining table. The kitchen, such as it is, contains a sink and countertop as standard. Nearby is the bathroom, which has a shower, sink, and toilet. Steps lead up to the sole bedroom, which is a tiny house-style loft sleeping area with a low ceiling and a hatch to close off the stairs area.

The Brette Haus is made in Latvia and is available throughout mainland Europe and the UK. Delivery to USA and Australia is also available at extra cost.

Source: Brette Haus

