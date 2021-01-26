Folding tiny house tucks away for easy transportation

We've seen tiny houses that extend upward, tiny houses that extend outward, and even tiny houses that take the roof off, but the Brette Haus puts another interesting spin on the small living movement with a folding design intended for easier truck-based transportation. It also comes with a lot of different options, including off-the-grid functionality and various interior layouts.

The project brings to mind the M.A.Di home and features a hinge system rated for up to 100 relocations. Once on-site, installation takes just three hours and also doesn't require a permanent foundation. There are obvious concerns with such a novel design however, so we reached out to Brette Haus for more information on its durability.

"The folding mechanism is an engineered product made specially to work with hardwood and fold high weights," explains Brette Haus UK representative, Tatjana Boreckaja. "Plumbing, electricity, and prefabricated furniture are sustainably fixed so when you deliver it - nothing falls. We are providing transportation instruction with how to unfold and how to fold as well when you want it, there will be several instructions to avoid any issues."

The firm's rep also explained that it has been tested in rough weather conditions with no issues. There are currently three models available: the Compact, Urban, and Rustic, and these range in size from a usable floorspace of 17 sq m (182 sq ft) up to a maximum of 39 sq m (419 sq ft). The Rustic model is shown and starts at €18,700 (roughly US$22,000) for the smallest and most basic model, which can rise by a lot depending on the options chosen. It's suitable for use as a co-working space, cafe, weekend getaway, and full-time home, depending on layout.

The Brette Haus' interior decor is simple and consists of unfinished wood Brette Haus



Each cabin is primarily constructed from CLT (cross-laminated timber) and comes with a basic utilitarian interior, though like a lot of prefabricated homes there are loads of options available, including being able to trick each house out with a smart home setup, an off-grid system with solar panels and batteries, and home comforts like a dishwasher. Towable tiny house-style wheels can even be added too, though it's not clear if it would be road legal.

The Rustic model shown features a basic and quite snug layout. Visitors enter into a combined living, kitchen, and dining area, with space for seating and a dining table. The kitchen, such as it is, contains a sink and countertop as standard. Nearby is the bathroom, which has a shower, sink, and toilet. Steps lead up to the sole bedroom, which is a tiny house-style loft sleeping area with a low ceiling and a hatch to close off the stairs area.

The Brette Haus features a standard tiny house loft-style bedroom accessed by steps Brette Haus



The Brette Haus is made in Latvia and is available throughout mainland Europe and the UK. Delivery to USA and Australia is also available at extra cost.

Source: Brette Haus