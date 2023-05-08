© 2023 New Atlas
Travel-friendly tiny house keeps things small and simple

By Adam Williams
May 08, 2023
The Buxton is based on Modern Tiny Living's Mohican range and costs around US$79,000
The Buxton has a total length of 20 ft (6 m) and is based on a double-axle trailer
The Buxton has a total length of 20 ft (6 m) and is based on a double-axle trailer
Much of the available floorspace in the Buxton's living room is taken up by a sofa bed that has integrated storage space
The Buxton's living room has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The Buxton's living room has quite a lot of storage space available
The Buxton's living room sofa, shown in the bed position
The Buxton's interior is finished in poplar tongue and groove, with vinyl flooring
The Buxton's kitchen includes stainless steel countertops
The Buxton's kitchen includes cabinetry and a mini-fridge. The owner plans to install other appliances themselves
The Buxton's bathroom is accessed by a sliding door
The Buxton's only bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Buxton's bedroom is a typical tiny house loft-style bedroom with a low ceiling and a double bed
The Buxton's bedroom overlooks the tiny home's living room
The Buxton's bathroom is small and includes a shower and a flushing toilet
This recent tiny house by Modern Tiny Living features a compact space-saving interior layout that would be a good fit as a guesthouse or even a full-time home, especially if the owner intends to regularly travel. Named the Buxton, it sleeps up to four people, at a squeeze, and costs around US$79,000.

The Buxton is named in honor of a lighthouse in Buxton, North Carolina, and has a total length of just 20 ft (6 m). This is pretty small for a North American tiny house and should make it easier to tow regularly, especially compared to massive models like the Canada Goose, which is over twice as long. The Buxton is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

The Buxton's interior is light-filled throughout thanks to its generous glazing, and is finished in poplar tongue-and-groove paneling with vinyl flooring. Visitors enter into the living room. Much of the floorspace in here is taken up by a sofa bed that sleeps two and has handy integrated storage space, plus there's some shelving and a bookcase too. A mini split air conditioning unit helps maintain a comfortable temperature.

The living room connects directly to the kitchen, which features stainless steel countertops and sink, cabinetry, a mini-fridge, and a large closet space nearby – although there's also some space to install more appliances. The bathroom is nearby and is quite compact, with a flushing toilet and a shower.

There's just one bedroom in the Buxton and it's reached by a storage-integrated staircase. Once up there, it's a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with a double bed and a low ceiling.

The Buxton is based on Modern Tiny Living's Mohican range, which is envisioned as a barebones tiny house model. The $79,000 price tag could be reduced or increased a little, depending on options chosen like the appliances and materials used, or even a full off-the-grid setup for those who want to get serious about exploring.

Source: Modern Tiny Living

Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

