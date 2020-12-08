GoSun cooks up off-grid tiny house with elevating bed

GoSun is perhaps best known for its line of solar ovens and other neat outdoor gear. However, the firm has now turned its hand to the small living movement and has completed an off-grid tiny house named the GoSun Dream that features a compact interior layout with an elevating bed.

The GoSun Dream is based on a standard double-axle trailer and measures a total length of 22 ft (6.7 m), with a snug interior floorspace of 195 sq ft (18 sq m). Its exterior features corrugated metal and wood, and sports an optional electric awning that offers shade outside.

Visitors enter the home into the living room. This contains a u-shaped bench seat, with a dining table at the center that can be lowered to turn the space into a guest sleeping area. Above this is an elevating bed that lowers down with the flick of a switch, also turning the living room into a bedroom, much like other elevating beds we've seen like the Urban Payette.

Nearby is a well-proportioned kitchen area that isn't fitted with some kind of fancy GoSun solar oven as you might expect, but instead there's a standard propane-powered two-burner stove, sink, and fridge/freezer. However, each GoSun Dream also comes bundled with a full GoSun solar kitchen setup that includes the GoSun Chill, GoSun Fusion, and other gear for outdoor cooking. The GoSun Dream's kitchen connects to its bathroom, which contains a sink, shower, and a composting toilet, plus some storage space.

The GoSun Dream's living room is topped by an elevating bed that's operated with the flick of a switch

GoSun

The GoSun Dream is heated with an efficient mini-split air-conditioning unit and also has a ceiling fan and ventilation unit. It gets power from a 1.4-kW roof-based solar panel setup that's connected to a 4-kWh lithium-ion battery (it can be hooked up to the grid with a standard RV-style hookup if preferred), plus there are water tanks installed.

If you'd like to buy one, the GoSun Dream is up for pre-order with a US$500 deposit, with the final price expected to cost between $69,500 - $99,500, depending on options chosen. It's slated to ship in 2021.

Source: GoSun Dream