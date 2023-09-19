Nomad 30 tiny house is ready for off-grid all-weather adventuring

Minimaliste's Nomad was originally conceived as an all-weather model in a smaller and easier-to-tow package. The firm iterated on that tiny house with a larger version and has now done so once again with the Nomad 30, which offers a new and improved interior layout and an adventure-ready off-grid design.

As you may have guessed from its name, the Nomad 30 has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m). It's based on a double-axle trailer that's adjustable, meaning that the wheels can be moved forward or backward on the trailer to balance the weight better and make it easier to tow. The tiny house is finished in steel sheets and faux wood steel that's designed to be low maintenance.

The home is accessed by a folding deck and steps at its rear that are operated with a winch and a remote control, with a double glass door opening up the living room to the outside. The living room itself is more spacious than previous Nomad models and includes some storage space, plus a sofa bed and a wall-mounted TV. A mini-split air-conditioning system is also installed, as is a heat recovery air exchanging system.

The Nomad 30 is accessed via double glass doors Minimaliste

The kitchen is adjacent and hosts a dining area that seats up to four people and has some integrated storage space. When it comes to appliances, the kitchen contains a propane-powered oven and four-burner stove, a washer/dryer, double sink and a fridge/freezer. In a nice touch, the cabinetry locks for safer travel and there's also a folding extending countertop.

Nearby is the bathroom. This has a composting toilet, a small bathtub and shower, and a sink.

The Nomad 30 includes a living room with a sofa bed that sleeps two Minimaliste

The Nomad 30's only bedroom is located on the same floor, at the opposite side of the home to the entrance, and features ample headroom to stand upright. It includes a storage-integrated queen-sized bed and cabinetry.

The Nomad 30 gets its power either from a standard RV-style hookup or from its roof-based solar panels, which are connected to a battery array. Minimaliste says the home is well-equipped to withstand a North American winter or harsh summer and it has a high level of airtightness and excellent insulation, which should certainly help it perform well in extremes of both heat and cold.

The Nomad 30 model starts at US$115,000.

Source: Minimaliste