Compact tiny house has a deck up top and space-saving layout inside

By Adam Williams
July 12, 2023
The Pathway is topped by a rooftop deck area with collapsible safety railings
The Pathway is topped by a rooftop deck area with collapsible safety railings
The Pathway measures just 18 ft (5.4 m) in length and is based on a double-axle trailer
The Pathway measures just 18 ft (5.4 m) in length and is based on a double-axle trailer
The Pathway is topped by a rooftop deck area with collapsible safety railings
The Pathway is topped by a rooftop deck area with collapsible safety railings
The Pathway's rooftop deck will be accessed by an external spiral staircase, but this wasn't fitted at the time of the photo shoot
The Pathway's rooftop deck will be accessed by an external spiral staircase, but this wasn't fitted at the time of the photo shoot
The Pathway's exterior is finished in engineered wood
The Pathway's exterior is finished in engineered wood
The Pathway's interior walls are finished in poplar tongue and groove
The Pathway's interior walls are finished in poplar tongue and groove
The Pathway's living room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and high ceiling
The Pathway's living room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and high ceiling
The Pathway's kitchen includes a small drop-down dining area for two
The Pathway's kitchen includes a small drop-down dining area for two
The Pathway's living room is dominated by a large L-shaped sofa bed with integrated storage
The Pathway's living room is dominated by a large L-shaped sofa bed with integrated storage
The Pathway's sofa bed, shown in the bed position
The Pathway's sofa bed, shown in the bed position
Visitors enter the Pathway directly into the living room
Visitors enter the Pathway directly into the living room
The Pathway's kitchen includes a three-burner propane-powered stove
The Pathway's kitchen includes a three-burner propane-powered stove
The Pathway's kitchen offers access to the bathroom with a sliding door
The Pathway's kitchen offers access to the bathroom with a sliding door
The Pathway includes a small storage area with shelving
The Pathway includes a small storage area with shelving
The Pathway's small storage area includes a portable washing machine
The Pathway's small storage area includes a portable washing machine
The Pathway's bathroom includes a flushing toilet
The Pathway's bathroom includes a flushing toilet
The Pathway's bathroom includes a shower
The Pathway's bathroom includes a shower
The Pathway's bedroom is a typical loft-style space with a low ceiling
The Pathway's bedroom is a typical loft-style space with a low ceiling
The Pathway's bedroom features some storage space
The Pathway's bedroom features some storage space
The Pathway's steps can be raised up to the ceiling when not in use, freeing up floorspace below
The Pathway's steps can be raised up to the ceiling when not in use, freeing up floorspace below
The Pathway's steps are on a hinge to allow them to be raised by the pulley system
The Pathway's steps are on a hinge to allow them to be raised by the pulley system
The latest model by Modern Tiny Living highlights the firm's clever approach to maximizing limited space. Named Pathway, the towable home has a length of just 8 ft (5.4 m), boasts has a rooftop deck, and features a smart interior that includes a pulley operated ladder.

To put the Pathway's size into perspective, it's by no means the smallest tiny house we've seen, but is around half the length of many North American models, and even smaller than the petite French tiny houses we regularly cover. It's based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood. The rooftop deck area has collapsible security railings for safety, and will be accessed by an exterior spiral staircase that's yet to be added by the owner, so isn't pictured.

The tiny house has been delivered to its new owner on a choice plot of land with views of Colorado's San Juan Mountains. The interior of the home therefore features generous glazing to show off the stunning vista, especially in the living room. Most of this room is taken up by a large L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two and it has integrated storage space too.

The kitchen is nearby and has custom cabinetry, a pantry area, fridge/freezer, a three-burner propane-powered stove, and a sink. The kitchen also contains a drop-down dining area for two people, plus a storage area with shelving and a Yirego Portable Washing Machine.

The Pathway's bathroom is accessed using a sliding door. It's very compact and contains a shower and a flushing toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the tiny house and this is reached by a neat system consisting of wooden steps which are attached to a pulley. Using a hand crank, the steps can be raised up to the ceiling, freeing up the floorspace below. The bedroom itself is a typical loft-style space with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus a little more storage space.

The Pathway runs off-the-grid with a freshwater storage tank and a solar power system with batteries and an inverter. We've no word on the price of this model.

Source: Modern Tiny Living

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

