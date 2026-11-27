Argentinian architect Lautaro Esain has built himself a tiny house above a vineyard in Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza. Named The Vineyard HOUSE?, the 33-sq-m (355-sq-ft) dwelling combines an opening roof above the main room with furniture that folds into the floor and walls.

The tiny house was a personal project for Esain, who spent around three years building it in his spare time after breaking ground in September 2022. By taking on the build himself, Esain was able to use his budget to construct the small dwelling, as opposed to a 20-sq-m (215-sq-ft) home if outsourced. He also used the opportunity to share his process online.

“I spent three years building in my free time, completing more than 90% of the construction with my own hands,” says Esain. “Given the sheer effort, I set out not only to share the process on social media but also to contribute something to the world through design.”

The roof-level reclining seat overlooks the surrounding vineyard Luis Abba

Esain drew inspiration from the vineyards and mountains of Mendoza, an Argentinian province known for its sunshine and wine.

The home stands on 12 repurposed steel columns which are positioned along the vineyard’s irrigation furrows. Featuring timber cladding, the structure sits beneath a projecting roof with exposed framing. A separate staircase provides access to the dwelling. The entrance door features an unusual 12-number combination lock, while its handle was fashioned from the same metal bar Esain used to move the 12 steel columns during construction.

Inside, the home boasts a single open plan, combining a multi-use space with furnishings hidden within its structure. Timber paneling covers much of the walls, contrasting with white polished floorboards and the exposed overhead structure. Large floor-to-ceiling windows extend along two sides of the dwelling, providing views over the surrounding vines. The interior also features a fully equipped compact wall kitchen and full bathroom, hidden behind the main living space.

A deployable ladder connects the main room to the movable platform at roof level Luis Abba

The dining arrangement is particularly unusual, with the complete furnishings hidden within the floorboards. Lifting up the panels, the floor converts into a sunken dining table, with the seating formed within the recesses in the floor on either side of a modular table. The modular table design can extend to accommodate up to 12 people.

The flexible space can easily double as a home office, breakfast table for two or four people, or dining table. The furniture folds away when not in use, leaving a clear open space. In addition, a full queen-size bed folds down from the adjacent wall, allowing the space to shape-shift into a comfortable bedroom.

Recessed seating places diners beside the vineyard-facing windows Luis Abba

“I integrated 100% of the furniture into the architecture, creating a single space capable of transforming into a bedroom, living room, dining room, workspace, open plan, or tasting room,” explains Esain. “I called this concept Transformable Typology, as it is not a specific typology, but simply a space with the capacity to transform to adapt to different living situations.”

The highlight of the tiny home is its retracting roof, that opens up to the sky. A long section of roof can be opened above the main living area, leaving the dining area exposed to the air. Once again, hidden deck chairs are featured in the architecture, catering for relaxation and timeout on the roof-top. The set-up is also conducive to star gazing at night, or enjoying a glass of wine at sunset. The rooftop platform is reached via a deployable ladder.

Part of the movable ceiling platform converts into a reclining seat spanning the roof opening Luis Abba

In addition, Esain designed The Vineyard HOUSE? as a potential event space to accommodate wine tastings. Wine storage is tucked beneath the entrance staircase. Twelve underground compartments form a cellar dedicated to Esain’s late mother, from whom he inherited the vineyard.

“To my mother, from whom I inherited the vineyard, I dedicated a wine cellar inspired by her passion for tarot,” says Esain.

Source: Lautaro Esain via Archdaily

