The Pod Tiny Home isn't intended for large families or anyone looking for a luxurious full-time residence. What this compact tiny house does offer is small living stripped down to its bare essentials.

Designed by Highlands Tiny Homes, the Pod Tiny Home has a length of 4.8 m (15.8 ft), which is considerably smaller than most models on the market – for comparison, the Modern Farmhouse by Sweet Haus measures 14 m (46 ft) long. The Pod also isn't towable, so would have to be moved by truck. It's clad in metal and wood-effect vinyl, with a sloping metal roof. The exterior is modern and clean, and looks similar to the firm's Luxe 6.0, albeit with less generous glazing, owing to this one being a budget-focused model.

The Pod Tiny Home has no sofa, so its bed doubles as its main area for relaxing Highlands Tiny Homes

The interior is finished in tongue-and-groove, with timber ceilings and a vinyl floor. The tiny home is arranged on one floor and, since there's not a whole lot of space available inside, there's no separate living room here, or even a small sofa. Instead, the bed doubles as the main place to relax when you're not sleeping. This makes sense given the lack of space, as the alternative would probably be an overly cramped interior with residents packed in like sardines.

Highlands Tiny Homes describes the model as being suited to temporary housing, transitional living, and the like, rather than a full-time home, and this is also reflected in the kitchen. It's equipped with a sink, a microwave, a fridge, and a fair amount of cabinetry, given the size. Additionally, there's a useful breakfast bar that seats two and can double as a work space.

The Pod Tiny Home's kitchen has quite a lot of cabinetry for its size Highlands Tiny Homes

The bathroom occupies the far end of the home and is accessed by a pocket sliding door. As you'd expect, it's pretty compact, and includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet that can be upgraded to a composting toilet at extra cost.

The Pod Tiny Home is on the market from AUD 56,900 (for reference, this works out as US$38,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested should contact the firm directly.

Source: Highlands Tiny Homes