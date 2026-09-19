Single-level tiny house makes smart use of limited space

Not everyone's knees are cut out for climbing up and down stairs or into awkward lofts. With this in mind, the Luxe 6.0 tiny house features a compact footprint that's laid out on one floor and has a space-saving design that's well-suited for use as a guest house or vacation home.

Designed by Highlands Tiny Homes, the Luxe 6.0 is based on a double-axle trailer and, as its name suggests, has a length of 6 m (20 ft). It's very small compared to most North American models, though Dragon Tiny Homes' Sora is actually the same size.

Its exterior is finished in metal and what looks like wood-effect vinyl, with a metal roof and a ton of glazing, including a large operable window in the kitchen. This really helps open up the home to the outside.

The interior is finished in tongue-and-groove, with timber ceilings and a vinyl floor. Like Escape's Vista, it forgoes a dedicated living room altogether in favor of a combined sleeping area/daybed. This includes an adjacent bench seat with some storage. The layout makes a lot of sense given the lack of space and I'd actually prefer this setup to a cramped sofa and TV configuration.

The Luxe 6.0's interior is finished in tongue-and-groove, with a timber ceiling, and vinyl flooring Highlands Tiny Homes

The kitchen is quite basic, reflecting its intended use as a vacation home or rental, but is still a highlight in this model. Arranged in a galley style with cabinets on each wall, it features lots of storage, as well as a sink, an induction cooktop, a microwave, and faux stone counters (presumably a fridge is stashed away in the cabinetry too). A breakfast bar for two is situated next to the large operable window mentioned.

At the opposite side of the interior to the living/sleeping area lies the bathroom. This includes a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a choice of either a flushing or composting toilet.

The Luxe 6.0 starts at AUD 93,900 (for reference, this works out at around US$67,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested should contact the firm directly.

Source: Highlands Tiny Homes