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Tiny Houses

Single-level tiny house makes smart use of limited space

By Adam Williams
September 19, 2026
Single-level tiny house makes smart use of limited space
The Luxe 6.0, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a compact two-person model that's arranged on one floor
The Luxe 6.0, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a compact two-person model that's arranged on one floor
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The Luxe 6.0, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a compact two-person model that's arranged on one floor
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The Luxe 6.0, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a compact two-person model that's arranged on one floor
The Luxe 6.0 is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
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The Luxe 6.0 is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Luxe 6.0 is a compact model that's designed for vacations and rental use
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The Luxe 6.0 is a compact model that's designed for vacations and rental use
The Luxe 6.0's galley kitchen includes quite a lot of storage space, considering its size
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The Luxe 6.0's galley kitchen includes quite a lot of storage space, considering its size
The Luxe 6.0's interior is finished in tongue-and-groove, with a timber ceiling, and vinyl flooring
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The Luxe 6.0's interior is finished in tongue-and-groove, with a timber ceiling, and vinyl flooring
The Luxe 6.0's kitchen features a breakfast bar for two that opens up to the outside with a large operable window
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The Luxe 6.0's kitchen features a breakfast bar for two that opens up to the outside with a large operable window
The Luxe 6.0's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of composting or flushing toilet
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The Luxe 6.0's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of composting or flushing toilet
The Luxe 6.0 has extensive glazing throughout, helping fill the interior with natural light
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The Luxe 6.0 has extensive glazing throughout, helping fill the interior with natural light
The Luxe 6.0 does without a conventional living room in favor of a combined compact sleeping/living area
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The Luxe 6.0 does without a conventional living room in favor of a combined compact sleeping/living area
The Luxe 6.0's galley kitchen includes a sink, and induction cooktop, a microwave, and faux stone counter
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The Luxe 6.0's galley kitchen includes a sink, and induction cooktop, a microwave, and faux stone counter
View gallery - 10 images

Not everyone's knees are cut out for climbing up and down stairs or into awkward lofts. With this in mind, the Luxe 6.0 tiny house features a compact footprint that's laid out on one floor and has a space-saving design that's well-suited for use as a guest house or vacation home.

Designed by Highlands Tiny Homes, the Luxe 6.0 is based on a double-axle trailer and, as its name suggests, has a length of 6 m (20 ft). It's very small compared to most North American models, though Dragon Tiny Homes' Sora is actually the same size.

Its exterior is finished in metal and what looks like wood-effect vinyl, with a metal roof and a ton of glazing, including a large operable window in the kitchen. This really helps open up the home to the outside.

The interior is finished in tongue-and-groove, with timber ceilings and a vinyl floor. Like Escape's Vista, it forgoes a dedicated living room altogether in favor of a combined sleeping area/daybed. This includes an adjacent bench seat with some storage. The layout makes a lot of sense given the lack of space and I'd actually prefer this setup to a cramped sofa and TV configuration.

The Luxe 6.0's interior is finished in tongue-and-groove, with a timber ceiling, and vinyl flooring
The Luxe 6.0's interior is finished in tongue-and-groove, with a timber ceiling, and vinyl flooring

The kitchen is quite basic, reflecting its intended use as a vacation home or rental, but is still a highlight in this model. Arranged in a galley style with cabinets on each wall, it features lots of storage, as well as a sink, an induction cooktop, a microwave, and faux stone counters (presumably a fridge is stashed away in the cabinetry too). A breakfast bar for two is situated next to the large operable window mentioned.

At the opposite side of the interior to the living/sleeping area lies the bathroom. This includes a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a choice of either a flushing or composting toilet.

The Luxe 6.0 starts at AUD 93,900 (for reference, this works out at around US$67,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested should contact the firm directly.

Source: Highlands Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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