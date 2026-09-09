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Tiny Houses

Budget-friendly tiny house doubles down on simple small living

By Adam Williams
September 08, 2026
Budget-friendly tiny house doubles down on simple small living
Dragon Tiny Homes' upgraded Sora 20' is currently up for sale for US$57,800
Dragon Tiny Homes' upgraded Sora 20' is currently up for sale for US$57,800
View 15 Images
Dragon Tiny Homes' upgraded Sora 20' is currently up for sale for US$57,800
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Dragon Tiny Homes' upgraded Sora 20' is currently up for sale for US$57,800
The upgraded Sora 20' is based on a double-axle trailer and, for the metric-inclined, has a length of 6 m
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The upgraded Sora 20' is based on a double-axle trailer and, for the metric-inclined, has a length of 6 m
The upgraded Sora 20' is finished in standing seam metal, with Georgia pine accents
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The upgraded Sora 20' is finished in standing seam metal, with Georgia pine accents
The upgraded Sora 20' is entered through a glass door into an open layout combining the kitchen and living room
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The upgraded Sora 20' is entered through a glass door into an open layout combining the kitchen and living room
The upgraded Sora 20' has a living room furnished with a sofa and a wall-mounted TV
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The upgraded Sora 20' has a living room furnished with a sofa and a wall-mounted TV
The upgraded Sora 20' makes use of a high ceiling and generous glazing to create an airy interior
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The upgraded Sora 20' makes use of a high ceiling and generous glazing to create an airy interior
The upgraded Sora 20' is finished in shiplap, with vinyl flooring
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The upgraded Sora 20' is finished in shiplap, with vinyl flooring
The upgraded Sora 20' has a space-saving galley kitchen
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The upgraded Sora 20' has a space-saving galley kitchen
The upgraded Sora 20' kitchen includes cabinetry and appliances arranged along each wall
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The upgraded Sora 20' kitchen includes cabinetry and appliances arranged along each wall
The upgraded Sora 20' kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a small sink, a fridge/freezer, and a breakfast bar. There's also space for a washer/dryer
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The upgraded Sora 20' kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a small sink, a fridge/freezer, and a breakfast bar. There's also space for a washer/dryer
The upgraded Sora 20' kitchen includes a small nook that can be used as a home office space
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The upgraded Sora 20' kitchen includes a small nook that can be used as a home office space
The bathroom in the upgraded Sora 20' is compact but functional
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The bathroom in the upgraded Sora 20' is compact but functional
The bathroom in the upgraded Sora 20' includes a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink
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The bathroom in the upgraded Sora 20' includes a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink
The bedroom in the upgraded Sora 20' includes a double bed and a storage unit that doubles as a divider
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The bedroom in the upgraded Sora 20' includes a double bed and a storage unit that doubles as a divider
The bedroom in the upgraded Sora 20' has a small bump-out that can be used for additional storage
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The bedroom in the upgraded Sora 20' has a small bump-out that can be used for additional storage
View gallery - 15 images

With the tiny house scene slowly evolving from cheap and cheerful to large and high-budget in recent years, Dragon Tiny Homes is an outlier, mostly focusing on affordable and compact designs. This recent model takes its budget-friendly Sora 20' and adds a tweaked layout and some upgrades to maximize interior space.

For the metric-inclined, the upgraded Sora 20' works out at a length of 6 meters, putting it very much on the smaller end for a North American tiny house – though we have seen even smaller recently. It's based on a double-axle trailer and finished in standing seam metal, with Georgia pine accents, plus black windows and a black metal roof.

The upgraded Sora 20' makes use of a high ceiling and generous glazing to create an airy interior
The upgraded Sora 20' makes use of a high ceiling and generous glazing to create an airy interior

The interior of the home is finished in shiplap and has an open layout. It's accessed by a glass door into the kitchen. This is probably where the most noticeable space savings take place, and it's arranged galley style, with cabinetry and appliances along each wall. It's equipped with a small sink, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer, along with space for a washer/dryer to be added.

A small breakfast bar is also installed, while under a nearby staircase lies a nook with a desk, which could be suitable for use as a home office.

Further into the home lies the living room. It's furnished with a sofa – I'd be tempted to swap this for a larger one or at least something with integrated storage – and a TV is mounted on the wall. Though it looks quite snug in there, the high ceiling and glazing should help give a more airy feel. A ceiling fan cools the space and a mini-split air-conditioning unit is affixed to the wall too. This combo should be sufficient to heat and cool the area.

Elsewhere in the tiny house, on the opposite side of the home to the living room, is the bathroom. This is quite compact and contains a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink.

The upgraded Sora 20' is finished in shiplap, with vinyl flooring
The upgraded Sora 20' is finished in shiplap, with vinyl flooring

There's one dedicated bedroom in the upgraded Sora 20' and it's accessed by the staircase in the living room. It's a typical loft, with a low ceiling and a double bed. A storage unit doubles as a divider for privacy.

The upgraded Sora 20' model shown is currently up for sale for US$57,800, which is very much on the low side for a tiny house nowadays. Delivery is available in the United States.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

View gallery - 15 images

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Tiny HousesMicro-HouseTiny FootprintBuilding and ConstructionHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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