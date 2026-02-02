Budget-friendly tiny house delivers simple small living for two

Dragon Tiny Homes has refreshed its affordable Sora tiny house, adding extra space and a more usable layout without pushing it out of budget territory. This new iteration offers a roomier interior that should be comfortable for two people to embrace full-time small living.

No prizes for guessing the length of the Sora 20', but for the metric-inclined it works out at 6 m, which is an increase over the original 16-ft (4.8-m) Sora. To put its size into perspective, this is still very small for a North American tiny house, but around the same as most European tiny houses, such as the Tiny Rubik by Eco Tiny House. The home is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood.

The interior of the Sora 20' is finished in shiplap, with vinyl flooring Dragon Tiny Homes

The interior of the home is finished in shiplap and looks light-filled, thanks to the generous glazing. It's accessed by a glass door into the kitchen. This is fairly basic but does include a fridge/freezer, an induction cooktop, a sink, quite a lot of cabinetry, including under the staircase, and room for more appliances to be installed.

Next to the kitchen is the living room. While certainly not large, it's definitely larger than the previous Sora model and makes room for a wall-mounted TV and a sofa. Its high ceiling should also help offer a feeling of spaciousness.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is the bathroom. This is compact, as you'd expect given the size of the home, and includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

There's just one dedicated bedroom in this model and it's accessed by stairs. It's a typical loft-style space with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus it has a little storage.

The bedroom in the Sora 20' is reached by a storage-integrated staircase Dragon Tiny Homes

"The Sora 20' is a spacious and well-balanced tiny home designed for full-time living or comfortable downsizing," says Dragon Tiny Homes. "It builds on the success of our Sora line by offering more space, more storage, and greater overall comfort, making it an easy choice for those who want to downsize without giving anything up."

The Sora 20' model shown is currently up for sale for US$52,950, which is firmly at the lower end of the market for a North American tiny house.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes