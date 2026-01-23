© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Compact-but-capable tiny house fits a bedroom downstairs, another up top

By Adam Williams
January 23, 2026
Compact-but-capable tiny house fits a bedroom downstairs, another up top
The Tiny Rubik is a compact tiny house that squeezes two sleeping areas into a length of just 6 m (20 ft)
The Tiny Rubik is a compact tiny house that squeezes two sleeping areas into a length of just 6 m (20 ft)
View 10 Images
The Tiny Rubik is a compact tiny house that squeezes two sleeping areas into a length of just 6 m (20 ft)
1/10
The Tiny Rubik is a compact tiny house that squeezes two sleeping areas into a length of just 6 m (20 ft)
The Tiny Rubik's exterior is finished in engineered wood and it has a metal roof
2/10
The Tiny Rubik's exterior is finished in engineered wood and it has a metal roof
The Tiny Rubik's interior is arranged around a central kitchen
3/10
The Tiny Rubik's interior is arranged around a central kitchen
The Tiny Rubik's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, and both lower and upper cabinetry
4/10
The Tiny Rubik's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, and both lower and upper cabinetry
The Tiny Rubik's downstairs sleeping area doubles as a daybed and has integrated storage space
5/10
The Tiny Rubik's downstairs sleeping area doubles as a daybed and has integrated storage space
The Tiny Rubik's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing, and the living area has a high ceiling
6/10
The Tiny Rubik's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing, and the living area has a high ceiling
The Tiny Rubik's loft is reached by a wooden ladder and has a low ceiling and space for a bed
7/10
The Tiny Rubik's loft is reached by a wooden ladder and has a low ceiling and space for a bed
The Tiny Rubik's loft area is suitable for use as a bedroom, for storage, or as a hangout space
8/10
The Tiny Rubik's loft area is suitable for use as a bedroom, for storage, or as a hangout space
The Tiny Rubik's bathroom is accessed by a pocket sliding door from the kitchen
9/10
The Tiny Rubik's bathroom is accessed by a pocket sliding door from the kitchen
The Tiny Rubik's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a composting toilet
10/10
The Tiny Rubik's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a composting toilet
View gallery - 10 images

There's only so much you can realistically fit into a tiny house that has a length of 6 m (20 ft). Despite this, the Tiny Rubik does a good job of squeezing in a compact but well-designed layout that fits a small family, including a downstairs sleeping space and another up top.

The Tiny Rubik is designed by Romania's Eco Tiny House and is based on a double-axle trailer. Its modest length is firmly on the smaller end of the scale compared to many North American models and puts it in line with other European tiny homes like Baluchon's Nouvelle Dans. While it can sleep a family, that setup is probably best suited to vacations or short stays, rather than full-time living, though it could be comfortable for a couple to live permanently.

The Tiny Rubik's interior is arranged around a central kitchen
The Tiny Rubik's interior is arranged around a central kitchen

The tiny house's exterior is finished in thermally treated wood, with a metal roof, and has a pleasantly chunky cuboid appearance that's enlivened by its generous glazing. A glass door provides access to the interior, which is arranged around a central kitchen and looks light-filled. The kitchen area includes a small dining table, plus there's a sink, an induction cooktop, and both lower and upper cabinetry. There's also a little room to install some additional appliances if required.

Nearby is the downstairs bedroom. Like Escape's Vista, this can also double as a daybed, and it has some integrated storage. The ceiling is nice and high too, helping make the space seem a little roomier than it actually is.

Over on the opposite side of the house from the entrance is the bathroom. This is pretty small as you'd expect, given the home's compact footprint. It's reached by a pocket sliding door and squeezes in a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a composting toilet.

The Tiny Rubik's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and space for a bed, but not much else. It's reached by a fixed wooden ladder and looks best suited as a kid's room, though could also be useful for storage or as a general hangout area.

The Tiny Rubik's downstairs sleeping area doubles as a daybed and has integrated storage space
The Tiny Rubik's downstairs sleeping area doubles as a daybed and has integrated storage space

The Tiny Rubik is currently up for sale and starts at €62,900 (roughly US$74,000), plus taxes. A full off-grid setup is also available, including solar power, at extra cost. We've no word on delivery so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Eco Tiny House

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesMicro-HouseBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!