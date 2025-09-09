Sora tiny house is impressively small in both size and price

For those looking to dramatically downsize on both space and budget, Dragon Tiny Homes' new Sora may fit the bill. The tiny house has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m), while squeezing in sleeping space for two, a home office, and even room for the occasional guest.

The Sora is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood. To put its size into perspective, it's significantly smaller than even European tiny houses like Quadrapol's Cabana and Baluchon's Avalon, while larger US models such as the Tellico can reach almost 30 ft (9 m) longer.

The Sora's glass door opens onto its kitchen, which includes a fridge/freezer, an induction cooktop, and a sink, with some space for more appliances. There's also a breakfast bar dining area for two and a small desk tucked under the stairs to serve as a home office.

Next to the kitchen is the living room. This looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and has a sofa bed that sleeps two guests, plus there's a mini-split air-conditioning system and a ceiling fan installed.

The Sora's interior is finished in shiplap and it features generous glazing Dragon Tiny Homes

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the living room is the bathroom. It's compact, as you'd expect in such a small tiny house, but does contain a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Sora has one bedroom, which is accessed by the staircase mentioned. It's a typical loft model with a low ceiling and has space for a double bed and some storage.

The Sora usually starts at US$45,000 but the home shown is on sale for $39,750. Dragon Tiny Homes has carved out a real niche for itself in recent years for its affordable tiny houses and the Sora follows the similar Aria and Element homes.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes