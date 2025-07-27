© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny house for two provides light-filled comfort in a compact footprint

By Adam Williams
July 27, 2025
Tiny house for two provides light-filled comfort in a compact footprint
The Avalon, by Baluchon, is a compact tiny house suitable for up to two people
The Avalon, by Baluchon, is a compact tiny house suitable for up to two people
View 11 Images
The Avalon, by Baluchon, is a compact tiny house suitable for up to two people
1/11
The Avalon, by Baluchon, is a compact tiny house suitable for up to two people
The Avalon is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
2/11
The Avalon is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Avalon's exterior is finished in red cedar and black metal
3/11
The Avalon's exterior is finished in red cedar and black metal
The Avalon's living room includes a sofa and small entertainment center
4/11
The Avalon's living room includes a sofa and small entertainment center
The Avalon's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
5/11
The Avalon's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Avalon's kitchen includes a small drop-down table that seats two and could double as a work desk
6/11
The Avalon's kitchen includes a small drop-down table that seats two and could double as a work desk
The Avalon's kitchen consists of separate oak units on each wall and includes a sink, fridge, induction cooktop, and cabinetry
7/11
The Avalon's kitchen consists of separate oak units on each wall and includes a sink, fridge, induction cooktop, and cabinetry
The Avalon's bedroom is reached by an open staircase
8/11
The Avalon's bedroom is reached by an open staircase
The Avalon's bedroom is a typical tiny house model with a low ceiling
9/11
The Avalon's bedroom is a typical tiny house model with a low ceiling
The Avalon's bedroom includes a lowered standing platform area
10/11
The Avalon's bedroom includes a lowered standing platform area
The Avalon's bathroom includes a vanity sink, flushing toilet, shower, and a washer/dryer
11/11
The Avalon's bathroom includes a vanity sink, flushing toilet, shower, and a washer/dryer
View gallery - 11 images

The latest tiny house from Baluchon, the Avalon, combines contemporary exterior styling with a cleverly designed interior layout. Despite its compact footprint, the towable dwelling provides a practical and light-filled home for two.

Not to be confused with Dragon Tiny Homes' own Avalon, this model is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft). It's finished in red cedar and black metal, and is reminiscent of some of Baluchon's other more contemporary models, like the Kejadenn.

The "front" of the home (i.e. opposite the tow hitch) is occupied by the living room. This has generous glazing and a sofa, plus a small entertainment center and some shelving.

Nearby is the kitchen, which is split into two, with oak units on each side wall, and includes an induction cooktop, a fridge, sink, cabinetry, and space for more appliances. There's also a drop-down dining table/office desk. The entrance to the home is located in the kitchen too.

The Avalon's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Avalon's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing

The kitchen connects onto the bathroom, which has a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer, plus a little storage.

There's only one bedroom in the Avalon, which is accessed by a staircase. It contains a double bed and some storage space, and is a typical loft with a low ceiling. However, there is also a lowered platform area to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed.

The Avalon has been delivered to its new owners in Brittany. We've no word on how much it cost, though Baluchon's models typically start at €85,000 (roughly US$98,000)

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionBaluchonHomeHouseMicro-HouseTiny Footprint
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!