Tiny house for two provides light-filled comfort in a compact footprint

The latest tiny house from Baluchon, the Avalon, combines contemporary exterior styling with a cleverly designed interior layout. Despite its compact footprint, the towable dwelling provides a practical and light-filled home for two.

Not to be confused with Dragon Tiny Homes' own Avalon, this model is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft). It's finished in red cedar and black metal, and is reminiscent of some of Baluchon's other more contemporary models, like the Kejadenn.

The "front" of the home (i.e. opposite the tow hitch) is occupied by the living room. This has generous glazing and a sofa, plus a small entertainment center and some shelving.

Nearby is the kitchen, which is split into two, with oak units on each side wall, and includes an induction cooktop, a fridge, sink, cabinetry, and space for more appliances. There's also a drop-down dining table/office desk. The entrance to the home is located in the kitchen too.

The Avalon's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing Baluchon

The kitchen connects onto the bathroom, which has a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer, plus a little storage.

There's only one bedroom in the Avalon, which is accessed by a staircase. It contains a double bed and some storage space, and is a typical loft with a low ceiling. However, there is also a lowered platform area to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed.

The Avalon has been delivered to its new owners in Brittany. We've no word on how much it cost, though Baluchon's models typically start at €85,000 (roughly US$98,000)

Source: Baluchon