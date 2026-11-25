The eVista King XL Wide/Tall is a tiny house that's actually not that tiny at all. Its extra width and single-floor layout create a particularly comfortable interior, while a large screened porch expands living space outdoors.

The eVista King XL Wide/Tall is designed by Escape and is part of the firm's longstanding Vista line. It features an attractive exterior of dark stained timber and black-framed windows. Though shown here semi-permanently installed, it's based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 42 ft (12.8 m), along with a substantial width of 11.5 ft (3.5 m), helping it feel more like an apartment on wheels than a typical tiny house.

The eVista King XL Wide/Tall's living room includes a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and a TV Escape

The interior of the home is accessed through that screened porch, which looks spacious enough for some furniture and should be a pleasant place to unwind outside without getting bitten by insects.

The screened porch opens onto the living room through double doors. The additional floorspace is immediately obvious in here. It includes a large sofa, along with an electric fireplace, a TV, and some shelving, with nothing feeling too squeezed together. There's also a dining table nearby that's positioned toward the generous glazing. A mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan help control the temperature. The home is finished in drywall and timber, with vinyl flooring, and it has nice 9-ft (2.7-m)-high ceilings – hence the "tall" part of its name – which help create a feeling of openness.

The eVista King XL Wide/Tall's kitchen is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a convection microwave, a fridge/freezer, and even a dishwasher Escape

The kitchen on this one is on the practical side for a tiny house and is equipped with a stainless steel sink, an induction cooktop, a combo convection oven/microwave, a fridge/freezer, and even a dishwasher, which is always nice to see. It also has upper and lower cabinetry, including a well-proportioned pantry, while quartz counters round out the space.

The bathroom is nearby and also benefits from the extra width. It contains a large glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink with a quartz counter to match the kitchen, plus some cabinetry and a washer/dryer.

The eVista King XL Wide/Tall has a spacious bedroom with enough headroom to stand upright Escape

The bedroom is at the far end of the home. Due to the single-floor layout, there's plenty of headroom to stand upright and walk around in here, which is always a big deal in a tiny house, where using a ladder to climb into a loft bedroom with a low ceiling is the norm. It has a king-sized bed, more large windows, and some storage, including a built-in closet.

The eVista King XL Wide/Tall is currently up for sale from US$119,315. We've no word on delivery rates so those interested will need to contact the firm directly.

Source: Escape