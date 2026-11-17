Tiny houses are trending larger and more luxurious nowadays, but Dragon Tiny Homes brings things back to basics with a model that's actually tiny – in both size and cost.

Named the Aria 20, the tiny house is an updated take on the firm's original Aria model from early 2025. It's based on a double-axle trailer and, as its name suggests, comes in at just 20 ft (6 m) long, making it a much more suitable choice for people who want to travel regularly than something like the Modern Farmhouse, for example. Dragon Tiny Homes says a Ford F-250 truck or a similar vehicle will be sufficient to pull it. Style-wise, it takes some cues from the firm's larger Aria 24 and it features a two-tone engineered timber exterior with a metal roof.

The Aria 20's ground floor measures 170 sq ft (16 sq m) Dragon Tiny Homes

The interior, meanwhile, is finished in shiplap, with vinyl flooring. One major upgrade over the original model is its living room, which is now more spacious and includes a sofa with plenty of space to stretch out your legs. There's also generous glazing in there and a TV mounted on a storage cabinet nearby. A mini-split air-con unit is installed above for heating and cooling.

The kitchen is nearby. I'm no foodie, but this one is pretty basic and I wouldn't want to cook large family meals in it. Still, in a 20-ft tiny house, those space savings need to be made up somewhere. It contains a sink, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer. There's also quite a lot of cabinetry given the size, along with a small dining/work area that seats one.

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the living room lies the bathroom. As you'd expect, this is intended for quick showers rather than long, luxurious soaks in a tub, but it does make room for a flushing toilet, a walk-in shower, and a sink.

The Aria 20's interior is finished in shiplap, with vinyl flooring Dragon Tiny Homes

The Aria 20 has one bedroom, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase that contains multiple cupboards. The bedroom itself is a typical loft with a low ceiling and has a king-sized mattress, plus a little space for some storage.

The Aria 20 model shown is currently up for sale for US$50,695, which is definitely on the cheaper side in the US nowadays. Delivery is available in the continental United States, with rates varying.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes