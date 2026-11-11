Space-saving tiny house sleeps six and packs a terrace up top

This tiny house maximizes its compact footprint with a rooftop terrace that adds some welcome outdoor space. Inside, it features a Murphy style bed that transforms the living room into an additional bedroom.

Designed by Madeiguincho, the Tow Côja is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft). Given the firm's background in carpentry, it's no surprise that the exterior is clad in wood, along with a metal roof and plenty of glazing. It's also fronted by two sets of glass doors, plus there's a third glass door on the side.

The Tow Côja's interior measures 17 sq m (183 sq ft), which is spread over two floors Madeiguincho/João Carranca

The interior measures 17 sq m (183 sq ft) and continues the timber craftsmanship with wooden walls, ceiling and flooring. It's filled with natural light thanks to all the windows, while a small wood-burning stove is installed for warmth. The layout looks nice and open, and surprisingly spacious, considering its modest dimensions.

As mentioned, the living room is particularly notable in this one. It includes bench seating with integrated storage, along with some operable windows. However, the adjacent wall isn't actually a wall at all. Instead, a Murphy style fold-down bed turns it into a bedroom. It's a neat way to make the most out of the area, though some dividing curtains could be a worthwhile addition for privacy.

On the other side of the entrance is the kitchen. This is quite simple and contains a sink and an induction cooktop, with a fridge/freezer stashed away in the cabinetry and room for more appliances to be installed.

The bathroom is on the opposite side of the tiny house to the living room. It includes a walk-in shower, a composting toilet, a sink, and some storage space. The room also opens to the outside with its own glass door.

The Tow Côja's interior is finished in timber and looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing Madeiguincho/João Carranca

Along with the Murphy bed, the Tow Côja has two dedicated bedrooms. Both are typical lofts with low ceilings and a double bed in each. The one over the bathroom also has the added benefit of providing direct access to that terrace area, which looks like a nice place to watch the sun go down.

The Tow Côja was commissioned by a couple as their private home and has been delivered to southern Spain. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Madeiguincho