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Tiny Houses

XL tiny house puts a modern twist on farmhouse living

By Adam Williams
November 15, 2026
XL tiny house puts a modern twist on farmhouse living
The Modern Farmhouse, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is a spacious tiny house that encourages indoor/outdoor living with a large porch
The Modern Farmhouse, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is a spacious tiny house that encourages indoor/outdoor living with a large porch
View 14 Images
The Modern Farmhouse, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is a spacious tiny house that encourages indoor/outdoor living with a large porch
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The Modern Farmhouse, by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is a spacious tiny house that encourages indoor/outdoor living with a large porch
The Modern Farmhouse's porch is quite large and has plenty of space for hosting guests
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The Modern Farmhouse's porch is quite large and has plenty of space for hosting guests
The Modern Farmhouse's porch includes a porch heater and a ceiling fan
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The Modern Farmhouse's porch includes a porch heater and a ceiling fan
The Modern Farmhouse's interior has an open layout and a rustic decor made up of timber walls and vinyl flooring
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The Modern Farmhouse's interior has an open layout and a rustic decor made up of timber walls and vinyl flooring
The Modern Farmhouse's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
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The Modern Farmhouse's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
The Modern Farmhouse's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, some more seating, and an electric fireplace
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The Modern Farmhouse's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, some more seating, and an electric fireplace
The Modern Farmhouse's high ceiling and generous glazing make the living room look airy and open
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The Modern Farmhouse's high ceiling and generous glazing make the living room look airy and open
The Modern Farmhouse's kitchen includes quartz counters and quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house
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The Modern Farmhouse's kitchen includes quartz counters and quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house
The Modern Farmhouse's kitchen includes a double-basin sink, a dishwasher, a propane-powered cooktop, an oven, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer
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The Modern Farmhouse's kitchen includes a double-basin sink, a dishwasher, a propane-powered cooktop, an oven, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer
The Modern Farmhouse's primary bedroom is located downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
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The Modern Farmhouse's primary bedroom is located downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
The Modern Farmhouse's primary bedroom includes a double bed, a desk area, and quite a lot of storage space
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The Modern Farmhouse's primary bedroom includes a double bed, a desk area, and quite a lot of storage space
The Modern Farmhouse's secondary bedroom is reached by wooden steps
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The Modern Farmhouse's secondary bedroom is reached by wooden steps
The Modern Farmhouse's loft bedroom is shown empty but has space for a double bed and some storage
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The Modern Farmhouse's loft bedroom is shown empty but has space for a double bed and some storage
The Modern Farmhouse's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Modern Farmhouse's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 14 images

This XL tiny house offers a comfortable living experience on wheels with fewer compromises than you'd probably expect. It features a roomy interior with a well-equipped kitchen and is fronted by a nice large porch.

Designed by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, the Modern Farmhouse is based on a quad-axle trailer and measures 46 ft (14 m) long, with a width of 12 ft (3.6 m), making it very large for a home on wheels. Its exterior is finished in engineered wood, with a metal roof, and combines clean contemporary lines with a little traditional farmhouse inspiration.

The Modern Farmhouse's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
The Modern Farmhouse's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m)

Due to its extra-large dimensions, you're not going to want to tow the Modern Farmhouse around a lot, but on the plus side you really do get a spacious home. It's accessed through the porch, which looks like a nice place to enjoy some fresh air and has ample space for some outdoor furniture.

The interior proper measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and has pleasantly rustic styling. It's finished in timber, with vinyl flooring. That extra width is particularly noticeable in the living room, which has a high ceiling and lots of glazing, helping make the space look airy. It includes a sofa, a coffee table, some additional seating, and an electric fireplace, plus a mini-split air-conditioning unit helps maintain a comfortable temperature. There's also space to mount a TV.

The Modern Farmhouse's kitchen includes quartz counters and quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house
The Modern Farmhouse's kitchen includes quartz counters and quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house

The nearby kitchen takes up a lot of the available floorspace and is actually suitable for preparing proper meals. It includes a double-basin stainless steel sink, a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a small dishwasher, a microwave and oven, and a fridge/freezer. There's also a lot of cabinetry, plus a breakfast bar area for two. Quartz counters round out the space.

Next to the kitchen is the bathroom. This looks relatively compact and features a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

Though the firm lists the Modern Farmhouse as having one bedroom as standard, this example model comes with two. The master bedroom is located on the ground floor, offering the benefit of being able to stand upright and move around comfortably. It contains a double bed with integrated storage, a small office area with a desk, and lots of storage, including a large closet. Another mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed here too.

The Modern Farmhouse's primary bedroom is located downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
The Modern Farmhouse's primary bedroom is located downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright

The secondary bedroom is reached by some wooden steps from the living room (some adjacent cabinetry contains a washer/dryer and some storage space). The secondary bedroom itself is a typical loft with a low ceiling but should be able to squeeze in a double bed and some storage space.

The Modern Farmhouse is currently up for sale from US$126,500, though the price will vary depending on the materials and options chosen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested should get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

View gallery - 14 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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