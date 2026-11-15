XL tiny house puts a modern twist on farmhouse living

This XL tiny house offers a comfortable living experience on wheels with fewer compromises than you'd probably expect. It features a roomy interior with a well-equipped kitchen and is fronted by a nice large porch.

Designed by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, the Modern Farmhouse is based on a quad-axle trailer and measures 46 ft (14 m) long, with a width of 12 ft (3.6 m), making it very large for a home on wheels. Its exterior is finished in engineered wood, with a metal roof, and combines clean contemporary lines with a little traditional farmhouse inspiration.

The Modern Farmhouse's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

Due to its extra-large dimensions, you're not going to want to tow the Modern Farmhouse around a lot, but on the plus side you really do get a spacious home. It's accessed through the porch, which looks like a nice place to enjoy some fresh air and has ample space for some outdoor furniture.

The interior proper measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and has pleasantly rustic styling. It's finished in timber, with vinyl flooring. That extra width is particularly noticeable in the living room, which has a high ceiling and lots of glazing, helping make the space look airy. It includes a sofa, a coffee table, some additional seating, and an electric fireplace, plus a mini-split air-conditioning unit helps maintain a comfortable temperature. There's also space to mount a TV.

The Modern Farmhouse's kitchen includes quartz counters and quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

The nearby kitchen takes up a lot of the available floorspace and is actually suitable for preparing proper meals. It includes a double-basin stainless steel sink, a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a small dishwasher, a microwave and oven, and a fridge/freezer. There's also a lot of cabinetry, plus a breakfast bar area for two. Quartz counters round out the space.

Next to the kitchen is the bathroom. This looks relatively compact and features a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

Though the firm lists the Modern Farmhouse as having one bedroom as standard, this example model comes with two. The master bedroom is located on the ground floor, offering the benefit of being able to stand upright and move around comfortably. It contains a double bed with integrated storage, a small office area with a desk, and lots of storage, including a large closet. Another mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed here too.

The Modern Farmhouse's primary bedroom is located downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

The secondary bedroom is reached by some wooden steps from the living room (some adjacent cabinetry contains a washer/dryer and some storage space). The secondary bedroom itself is a typical loft with a low ceiling but should be able to squeeze in a double bed and some storage space.

The Modern Farmhouse is currently up for sale from US$126,500, though the price will vary depending on the materials and options chosen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested should get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company