Extra-wide tiny house embraces spacious loft-free living

A lot of tiny houses try to cram as much as possible into their compact frame. This model takes a different approach and uses its available space to prioritize a roomy and open layout for two that's more like a small apartment on wheels.

Designed by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, the Wildflower is getting up there in size for a tiny house. It's based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 41 ft (12.5 m), with a width of 13.75 ft (4.2 m). That does mean it'll be more of a hassle to move around, but you get extra space in return – a tradeoff that's usually worth it, in my opinion.

The Wildflower's spacious front porch includes some seating, a table, and a ceiling fan Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

The home's exterior is clad in engineered wood and topped by a metal roof. It's also fronted by a large porch, which I think is a really appealing feature. It looks like a pleasant place to spend an evening and contains seating, a table, and a ceiling fan.

The interior is finished in timber, with vinyl flooring, and measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) across a single floor. Entering through the porch, you step into an open multipurpose room that's notably spacious for a tiny house. The living room part has a sofa, a coffee table, additional seating, and a place to mount a TV. An electric fireplace and a mini-split air-conditioning unit help maintain a comfortable temperature.

The nearby kitchen is well-equipped to get some real cooking done. It has a dual-bowl stainless steel sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and even a dishwasher. There are both upper and lower cabinets, plus a breakfast bar area that seats two.

The Wildflower's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is arranged across a single floor Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

The bathroom is quite compact and includes a sink, a flushing toilet, and a walk-in shower, plus some storage. A small crawlspace above the bathroom provides a handy place to stow belongings. Adjacent to the bathroom lies a pantry with shelving.

Over on the opposite side of the home from the living room is the Wildflower's bedroom. Like the living room, this is also well-proportioned and, thanks to the single-floor layout, has enough headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice benefit in a tiny house. It features a queen-size bed, a large closet, and another mini-split air-conditioning unit. A stacked washing machine and dryer are also stashed in here.

The Wildflower starts at US$115,000, but pricing depends on options chosen, which include materials, furniture, and more. We've no word on delivery, so those interested should get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company