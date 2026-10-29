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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house embraces spacious loft-free living

By Adam Williams
October 29, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house embraces spacious loft-free living
The Wildflower, by the Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is an extra-wide tiny house designed for spacious, apartment-style living
The Wildflower, by the Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is an extra-wide tiny house designed for spacious, apartment-style living
View 13 Images
The Wildflower, by the Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is an extra-wide tiny house designed for spacious, apartment-style living
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The Wildflower, by the Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, is an extra-wide tiny house designed for spacious, apartment-style living
The Wildflower extends living space outside with a large porch
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The Wildflower extends living space outside with a large porch
The Wildflower has a length of 41 ft (12.5 m) and is 13.75 ft (4.2 m) wide
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The Wildflower has a length of 41 ft (12.5 m) and is 13.75 ft (4.2 m) wide
The Wildflower is based on a quad-axle trailer and has an exterior clad in engineered wood
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The Wildflower is based on a quad-axle trailer and has an exterior clad in engineered wood
The Wildflower's spacious front porch includes some seating, a table, and a ceiling fan
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The Wildflower's spacious front porch includes some seating, a table, and a ceiling fan
The Wildflower's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is arranged across a single floor
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The Wildflower's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is arranged across a single floor
The Wildflower's living room has an electric fireplace and a mini-split air-conditioning unit installed
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The Wildflower's living room has an electric fireplace and a mini-split air-conditioning unit installed
The Wildflower's kitchen includes a dual-bowl stainless steel sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
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The Wildflower's kitchen includes a dual-bowl stainless steel sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
The Wildflower's kitchen has lots of cabinetry for a tiny house
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The Wildflower's kitchen has lots of cabinetry for a tiny house
The Wildflower has a crawl space above the bathroom for extra storage
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The Wildflower has a crawl space above the bathroom for extra storage
The Wildflower's bedroom includes a queen-size bed, a large closet, and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
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The Wildflower's bedroom includes a queen-size bed, a large closet, and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Wildflower's bedroom also contains a stacked washing machine and dryer
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The Wildflower's bedroom also contains a stacked washing machine and dryer
The Wildflower's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and some storage
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The Wildflower's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and some storage
View gallery - 13 images

A lot of tiny houses try to cram as much as possible into their compact frame. This model takes a different approach and uses its available space to prioritize a roomy and open layout for two that's more like a small apartment on wheels.

Designed by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, the Wildflower is getting up there in size for a tiny house. It's based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 41 ft (12.5 m), with a width of 13.75 ft (4.2 m). That does mean it'll be more of a hassle to move around, but you get extra space in return – a tradeoff that's usually worth it, in my opinion.

The Wildflower's spacious front porch includes some seating, a table, and a ceiling fan
The Wildflower's spacious front porch includes some seating, a table, and a ceiling fan

The home's exterior is clad in engineered wood and topped by a metal roof. It's also fronted by a large porch, which I think is a really appealing feature. It looks like a pleasant place to spend an evening and contains seating, a table, and a ceiling fan.

The interior is finished in timber, with vinyl flooring, and measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) across a single floor. Entering through the porch, you step into an open multipurpose room that's notably spacious for a tiny house. The living room part has a sofa, a coffee table, additional seating, and a place to mount a TV. An electric fireplace and a mini-split air-conditioning unit help maintain a comfortable temperature.

The nearby kitchen is well-equipped to get some real cooking done. It has a dual-bowl stainless steel sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and even a dishwasher. There are both upper and lower cabinets, plus a breakfast bar area that seats two.

The Wildflower's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is arranged across a single floor
The Wildflower's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is arranged across a single floor

The bathroom is quite compact and includes a sink, a flushing toilet, and a walk-in shower, plus some storage. A small crawlspace above the bathroom provides a handy place to stow belongings. Adjacent to the bathroom lies a pantry with shelving.

Over on the opposite side of the home from the living room is the Wildflower's bedroom. Like the living room, this is also well-proportioned and, thanks to the single-floor layout, has enough headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice benefit in a tiny house. It features a queen-size bed, a large closet, and another mini-split air-conditioning unit. A stacked washing machine and dryer are also stashed in here.

The Wildflower starts at US$115,000, but pricing depends on options chosen, which include materials, furniture, and more. We've no word on delivery, so those interested should get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

View gallery - 13 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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