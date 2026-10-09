Tiny house spreads out with a pair of porches and a spacious interior

This not-so-tiny house is designed for a comfortable full-time life on wheels. It features a single-level layout for two and includes a well-equipped kitchen, an open living area, and not just one but two porches.

Designed by the Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, the Nordic Nook is based on a quad-axle trailer. It has a length of 46 ft (14 m) and is 12 ft (3.6 m) wide, which is getting up there in size for a tiny house. Because of this, it's better suited as a park model rather than something you'll be hauling around with a truck regularly.

The Nordic Nook's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and is arranged around a central living room Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

According to the designers, its overall appearance is inspired by architectural luminary Frank Lloyd Wright. Its exterior is finished in engineered wood siding, topped with a metal roof, with quite a lot of space taken up by those two porches. I'm a big fan of this arrangement as it helps expand living space outdoors, provided the weather cooperates – and when it doesn't, optional porch heaters are available too.

The interior of the home measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), and is accessed through the larger of the pair of porches. It's finished in wood, with vinyl flooring. The center of the Nordic Nook is taken up by the living room. This contains a sofa, chair, and a coffee table, with a ceiling fan above. There's also a small bench seat for guests.

The kitchen, meanwhile, is particularly well-stocked for a tiny house and is suited to full-time living. It contains a large stainless steel sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and even a dishwasher, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house. A breakfast bar/kitchen island seats two, while fancy granite counters and custom cabinetry round out the space.

Opposite the kitchen, on the other side of the central living room, is the bathroom. This is quite compact and has a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Nordic Nook's bedroom includes a double bed and has plenty of headroom to stand upright Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

The Nordic Nook contains one bedroom, which is positioned near the bathroom. Thanks to the home's single-level layout, there's plenty of headroom to stand up and move around. It includes a double bed and quite a lot of storage. A large sliding glass door opens onto the secondary, smaller porch.

The Nordic Nook is currently up for sale from US$137,000, though the price will differ depending on materials and options chosen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested should get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company