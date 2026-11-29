This tiny house is fairly modest in size but packs in some interesting features that help it punch above its weight, including a loft bedroom with space to stand, an open living area, and even a small balcony.

Designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes, the Hemlock is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m). When you knock off the 4 ft (1.2 m) balcony, the home proper is 26 ft (7.9 m), which is definitely on the smaller side compared to models like the Modern Farmhouse, for example, and could make a good candidate for those wanting a nomadic lifestyle. Its exterior is clad in lap siding and metal, with a metal roof. That balcony is the most notable aspect of the home's overall design, and even though it's compact, it should be a nice space to get a little fresh air.

The Hemlock's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa bed that has integrated storage Backcountry Tiny Homes

The 270-sq-ft (25-sq-m) interior, meanwhile, is finished in pleasant natural tongue and groove pine, along with a mixture of hardwood and vinyl flooring. The layout is surprisingly practical considering its modest dimensions, and I particularly like the living room that the main entrance opens onto, with its large L-shaped sofa bed and generous glazing. The nearby wood-burning stove should throw out enough heat to warm the entire home.

The kitchen is equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. There's also a decent amount of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size.

The bathroom is located at the opposite end of the tiny house from the living room and is accessed by a pocket sliding door. It's pretty snug in there, as you'd expect, and contains a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a small sink.

The Hemlock's interior is finished in natural tongue and groove pine, along with a mixture of hardwood and vinyl flooring Backcountry Tiny Homes

The Hemlock's bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and offers a clever twist on a typical loft. It features a lowered platform, allowing the owners to stand upright and get dressed and undressed. This sounds like a minor benefit, but if you've ever been camping and tried to get dressed lying in a tent, you'll know what a pain it is to do that every day. There's room in there for a queen-sized bed, and there's also a small folding step insert to make it easier to get into bed. A door connects the bedroom directly to the balcony.

The Hemlock is sold in three configurations. It's available as a shell for just US$64,000, while an unfurnished model costs $112,335. A fully turnkey tiny house will set you back $120,660. Delivery is available throughout the US and internationally, but you'll need to contact the firm directly for rates.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes