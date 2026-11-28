This single-level tiny house brings a little mountain cabin style to life on wheels. Named the Outpost, it sleeps four and includes an open living area plus a useful porch for enjoying the outdoors.

Designed by Zook Cabins, the Outpost continues the firm's knack for making a tiny house look like a real cabin. Shown here semi-permanently installed, it's based on a quad-axle trailer and is finished in wood, with a metal roof. It's a park model, so it's not intended for regular travel. Its size comes in at a length of 45 ft (13.7 m) and an increased width of 12 ft (3.7 m), definitely putting it up there with the larger models on the market.

The Outpost's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is arranged on one floor Zook Cabins

The interior is accessed via the porch, which may only look small but is very useful to have – especially if the home ends up being placed on a busy plot where there's not much room for a garden or separate outdoor seating area.

The interior is finished in pine tongue and groove and vinyl flooring, while its layout reflects its intended use as a vacation getaway rather than a full-time dwelling. Much of the 400-sq-ft (37-sq-m) floorspace is taken up by a great room, which combines living, kitchen and dining areas. It includes a sofa and some storage, along with a wall-mounted TV and electric fireplace featuring a faux stone surround. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is mounted on the wall.

The kitchen is not really intended for producing huge family meals and looks quite compact. It includes a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and some cabinetry. There's also a dining table that seats four nearby.

The Outpost boosts sleeping capacity with bunk beds suitable for children Zook Cabins

Things get a little more interesting further into the Outpost. The great room connects to a hallway like space with bunk beds on one side that sleep two. On the opposite side, a sliding barn-style door provides access to the bathroom. This has a walk-in shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet. Back in that "hallway," another barn-style door connects to a mechanical room with an electric water heater and a washer/dryer.

Finally, at the end of the home, farthest away from the entrance, lies the master bedroom. It's a proper separate sleeping space and, thanks to the single-floor layout, it has plenty of space to stand up and move around. The room includes a double bed and a built-in storage unit.

We've no word on the cost of the Outpost, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers all over the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins