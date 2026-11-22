Tiny houses are often built upward as well as outward, with loft bedrooms helping to make the most of their limited floorspace. But not everyone is cut out for climbing a ladder into bed each night. These 10 designs do things differently, keeping everything on a single level for hassle-free small living.

For this top 10, we've focused on tiny houses that offer a proper single-level layout, with sleeping areas, bathrooms, kitchens and everything else all on the ground floor. Some are compact models that make clever use of every inch, while others spread out a little more to offer something closer to apartment-style living.

Though most of the designs come from North America, the selection also includes examples from elsewhere around the world, with both towable tiny houses and models intended to stay put. Most are relatively recent builds too. They're shown here in no particular order.